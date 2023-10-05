73% voter turnout recorded as Kargil holds first polls since Article 370 move

At least 73% people voted in the elections to Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) in Kargil on Wednesday, officials familiar with the matter said.This is the first time Kargil residents voted for the hill development council since abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of J&K into two Union territories.

Election staff during the 5th Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Kargil elections, in Kargil (PTI)

Polling for the fifth LAHDC elections, in which 87 candidates are in the fray for 26 constituencies, started at 8 am, said one of the officials quoted above.

Of the 26 council seats, Congress is contesting on 22 seats, while the National Conference and the Bharatiya Janata Party have put their candidates on 17 seats each, and Aam Adami Party is contesting on four seats.

Sharing the election details with pictures, the department of information and public relations, Kargil, Ladakh posted on X: “An inaugural journey into democracy! A first-time voter casts his ballot ... at a polling station in Kargil district for the 5th LAHDC Kargil Elections. A momentous step into shaping our nation’s future.”

The counting of votes is scheduled for October 8.

