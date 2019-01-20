74-year-old Sikh model features on billboards at Times Square

A 74-year-old Sikh model, Pritam Singh, has made it to the massive billboards at Times Square in New York, making his community and Indians proud all over the world. He can be seen endorsing Dollar Shave Club, a California-based company that deals in the men’s grooming products, reported American Bazaar Online.

Pritam, who lives in Northridge, California, appears in the company’s new commercial for beard oil and according to the reports, the company chose a Sikh over any other person to show the diversity in the country. “Beard oil because for some people beards are religion,” reads the tagline for the commercial.

Pritam didn’t believe when he saw his picture on billboards at Times Square. “I was informed about this by a friend who lives in New York City and was passing by Times Square,” Pritam was quoted by American Bazaar Online as saying.

An actor and a part of Screen Actors Guild for many years, Pritam shot for the commercial in Universal City, California, sometime ago, but was unaware that his portrait would be put up at Times Square, reported American Bazaar Online.

Pritam came to America from Patiala in 1983. After initial years of struggle, he set up a real estate business.

He has also played small roles in movies including Hancock, Sleeper Cell, Princess Diaries, Spider-Man (2002) and Naked Gun. “It is gratifying to see my dad on the iconic billboard,” said his son Amandeep who too is an aspiring actor and has appeared in a Grey’s Anatomy episode.

First Published: Jan 20, 2019 11:35 IST