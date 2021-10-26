75% districts in India vulnerable to climate crisis, face risk of floods: Report

A new study has found that 25 of 35 Indian states and union territories are highly vulnerable to climate change induced “hydro-met” disasters (floods and drought), with Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Bihar being the most at risk.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The study based on climate vulnerability mapping of 640 districts in India (according to the 2011 census; as of 2021, there were 748) based on rainfall and drought data said that 80% of Indians live in these climate disaster prone districts. The study estimates that over 75% of the Indian districts, including 95% of coastal ones, are extreme event hotspots. Around 45% of these districts have undergone unsustainable landscape and infrastructure changes, a reason for increase in climate vulnerability of these districts.

The study was released on Tuesday, a week before the start of a United Nations climate conference, known as COP26, in Glasgow, where developing countries such as India are expected to demand ramping up of climate finance to help them adapt to climate change.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rich countries have failed to delivery on their promise of $100 billion every year by 2020, according to a UN report released on Monday. The developed world has now shifted the deadline to meet the promise to 2023, blaming Covid-19 induced economic slowdown, according to a Reuters report quoting a meeting of finance ministers of G20 countries.

“Combating the rising frequency and scale of extreme climate events is fiscally draining for developing countries such as India. At COP26, developed countries must regain trust by delivering the $100 billion promised in 2009 and commit to stepping up climate finance over the coming decade,” said Arunabha Ghosh, chief executive officer of Council for Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), a New Delhi-based think tank that conducted the study.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Enhanced climate finance can also support India-led global agencies such as the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) to further mainstream climate actions and adaption, Ghosh said.

The study found that Dhemaji and Nagaon in Assam, Khammam in Telangana, Gajapati in Odisha, Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh, Sangli in Maharashtra, and Chennai in Tamil Nadu were among India’s most climate crisis vulnerable districts. The study also found that districts in the hill states of Uttarakhand, where 72 people had died in extreme rainfall events in mid October, and Himachal Pradesh, which has seen a 30% increase in extreme rainfall events this year till August, were more vulnerable than ever to climate crisis induced extreme rainfall events.

Further, 59% and 41% of the total districts in the eastern and western states, respectively, are highly vulnerable to severe cyclones, the study said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Only 63 % of districts have a District Disaster Management Plan (DDMP) and only 32% of them had updated the plans till 2019, the study found. Highly vulnerable states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Karnataka and Gujarat have improved their respective DDMPs and climate-proofed critical infrastructures in recent years. India has a climate adaptation fund, which, experts say, is inadequate to meet the challenges of the climate crisis.

The mapping is based on exposure of Indian districts to extreme events and their associated events, and sensitivity of landscape indicators through spatial indexing, which identifies the drivers of extreme events. The indexing of vulnerability has been done as per Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) definition of exposure based on long-term weather data, sensitivity on changes in local landscape and adaptive capacity, the socio-economic factors of local population, and the response of local bodies to weather events.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Our analysis suggests that India’s western and central zones are more vulnerable to drought-like conditions and their compounding impacts. The northern and north-eastern zones are more vulnerable to extreme flood events and their compounding impacts. India’s eastern and southern zones are highly vulnerable to extreme cyclonic events and their impacts and are also becoming extremely prone to cyclones, floods, and droughts combined,” said the study, titled Mapping India’s Climate Vulnerability: A District wise Assessment.

The study said its climate ranking of the states was in line with the Department of Science and Technology’s mapping of climate vulnerability of states in 2020. While Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Bihar are most vulnerable, Kerala, Tripura, West Bengal, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh are the least.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The study points out that the difference between the top ranked and the mid-ranked states such as Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Nagaland was not very high, and with increasing impact of climate change, this may change in the near future.

A surge in extreme events has been observed across India after 2005, “primarily triggered by landscape disruptions,” which includes new construction on traditional waterways, removal of green cover for industry and mining and replacement of forests with plantations, the study said.

“The frequency and intensity of extreme climate events in India have increased by almost 200 per cent since 2005. Our policymakers, industry leaders and citizens must use the district-level analysis to make effective risk-informed decisions,” said Abinash Mohanty, lead author of the study. The study said more than 300 extreme events have hit the country in recent decades, causing losses of more than ₹5.6 trillion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The government of India was implementing various schemes to reduce the impact of disasters, said Kamal Kishore, member secretary, National Disaster Management Authority. “Over the past two decades, mortality due to cyclones has declined by two orders of magnitude. Deaths because of heat waves have also declined in the past seven years,” Kishore said. “The efforts need not only to be sustained but also be scaled up to save lives and livelihoods, which are being impacted because of climate change.”

The Paris climate agreement, which is likely to be operationalised at Glasgow conference, provides assistance to most vulnerable countries to adapt to climate-induced disasters. Already, organisations such as the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) are trying to mainstream climate actions by providing climate-resilient technologies to vulnerable countries and communities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}