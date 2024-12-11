75 Indians evacuated from Syria amidst turmoil following Bashar al Assad's fall

Amid a power crisis in Syria, India on Tuesday evacuated 75 Indian nationals from the conflict-torn country. The evacuation was conducted two days after the rebel forces ousted President Bashar Assad's authoritarian government. The evacuees included 44 'zaireen' from Jammu and Kashmir who were stranded at Saida Zainab.(ANI)

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the operation was coordinated by the Indian embassies in Damascus and Beirut following an assessment of the security situation.

"The Government of India today evacuated 75 Indian nationals from Syria, following recent developments in that country," it said in a late-night statement.

The MEA further added that all the evacuees safely crossed over to Lebanon and would return by available commercial flights to India.

Who are the evacuees?

"The evacuees included 44 'zaireen' from Jammu and Kashmir who were stranded at Saida Zainab. All Indian nationals have safely crossed over to Lebanon and will return by available commercial flights to India," the MEA statement said.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that the government prioritises the safety and security of Indian nationals abroad.

"Indian nationals remaining in Syria are advised to stay in touch with the Indian Embassy in Damascus," the MEA advised.

"The government will continue to closely monitor the situation," it added.

The Syrian government on Sunday collapsed as rebel forces took control of Damascus following the strategic capture of several other prominent cities and towns.

Soon after the capture, ousted President Bashar al-Assad fled the country and reportedly sought asylum in Russia after the rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) took control of Damascus. This marked the end of his family's 50-year rule.

Assad's nearly 14-year tenure was marked by civil war, bloodshed, and a brutal crackdown on political opponents.

On Monday, the MEA indicated that it is monitoring the developments in Syria and advocated for a peaceful and inclusive political process led by the Syrian people going forward.

(With PTI inputs)