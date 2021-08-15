Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 75th Independence Day 2021: Watch live telecast of PM Modi's August 15 speech
india news

75th Independence Day 2021: Watch live telecast of PM Modi's August 15 speech

Prime Minister Modi's speech is expected to start around 6:30am this morning. While there are many attending the event, others can watch the programmes from the comfort of their own homes, especially given the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 06:29 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

India is celebrating the 75th Independence Day on Sunday to mark the country's freedom from nearly two centuries of British colonial rule. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation from the historic Red Fort in New Delhi, where he will also unfurl the national flag. The event will be accompanied by a series of programmes organised by the armed forces and the security officials to salute the tricolour with a guard of honour.

Also Read | 75th Independence Day: History, significance and rare facts

Prime Minister Modi's speech is expected to start around 6:30am. While there are many attending the event, others can watch the programmes from the comfort of their own homes, especially given the coronavirus pandemic.

The Independence Day ceremony on August 15 will be broadcast live on the national channels of the All India Radio (AIR) in Hindi and in English, with patriotic and cultural programmes airing throughout the day. According to reports, the event will be covered by three multi-camera OB fans which provide a 360-degree panorama for the Red Fort broadcast.

Also Read | Full text of President Ram Nath Kovind's Independence Day eve address

Here's how to watch the live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Red Fort speech on 15th August:

Television

The Independence Day speech by PM Modi will be telecast live on Doordarshan's DD National or DD News television channels. The speech will also be telecast simultaneously on other private news channels in a variety of languages.

Digital

If you do not have access to a television network, fret not. The Prime Minister's Independence Day address, live from the Red Fort, will also be telecast on the official YouTube channels of Doordarshan and the Press Information Bureau (PIB). It can also be watched live on the PIB India Twitter account.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, extending his greetings to the citizens of India, said, "Greetings to you all on Independence Day. Wishing you all a very Happy 75th Independence Day. May this year of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' infuse new energy and consciousness among the countrymen. Jai Hind!"

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
prime minister narendra modi india independence day independence day photos independence of india
TRENDING NEWS

‘Happy Independence Day, India!’: Google honours dance forms with unique doodle

Hrithik Roshan’s ‘not funny’ line from ZNMD sparks hilarious Twitter trend

Astronaut shares incredible video of aurora australis taken from space. Watch

Man did this when kids from neighbourhood started playing musical instruments
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP