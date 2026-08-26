77 people from Kailash group tied to Sadhguru out of reach after Nepal-Tibet flash flood: ‘Ready to join rescue’

Spiritual leader Sadhguru on Wednesday said one of the Kailash groups associated with his organisation was caught in a flash flood in Gyirong, Tibet-China, and efforts were underway to assist in rescue operations.

Spiritual leader Sadhguru said 77 people from Kailash group were at an immigration centre when the flood occurred. (ANI)

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He said 77 people from the group were at an immigration centre when the flood occurred.

In a post on X, Sadhguru said, “A terrible and tragic flash flood has taken place at Gyirong in Tibet, China, and one of our Kailash groups was caught in it. While on their way back, they were at the immigration office when the flood occurred, and the building and much of the town seems to have been flooded. All of us, including the volunteers and support teams, are deeply anguished and are doing our utmost to assist in the rescue. There has been no official information on the whereabouts of any of the people who were at the immigration office. We are working with the authorities to see if we can get to the location and stand ready to be part of the rescue efforts, regardless of the risk involved.”

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Deep Dive How many people are reported missing due to the flash floods in Nepal? As of the latest reports, around 384 travelers, including 133 Indians, 291 foreign nationals, and 93 Nepali nationals, have been reported missing following the flash floods in Nepal. What caused the flash floods in Nepal and Tibet? The flash floods resulted from an earthquake that triggered a significant landslide, obstructing the Bhote Koshi River, leading to severe flooding in the region. What measures are being taken to assist those affected by the floods in Nepal? Rescue operations are ongoing, with local authorities and the Nepali Army working to locate and assist missing individuals, and countries like India offering humanitarian support.

{{^usCountry}} He added that out of the 21 groups part of their Sojourn, 495 people had returned safely, while 743 people were currently in Tibet, 148 in Nepal, 77 at the immigration centre, and three volunteers in Timure, Nepal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that out of the 21 groups part of their Sojourn, 495 people had returned safely, while 743 people were currently in Tibet, 148 in Nepal, 77 at the immigration centre, and three volunteers in Timure, Nepal. {{/usCountry}}

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He said he was personally in the region to ensure that all possible assistance could be provided in the situation. Follow live updates on Nepal floods here.

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"Of the 21 groups who are part of our Sojourn, 495 people have already returned safely. 743 people are currently in Tibet, 148 people are in Nepal, 77 people were at the immigration centre, and 3 volunteers in Timure, Nepal. To the families and loved ones of those in our group and hundreds of others who are affected in the region, I share your pain and we are sparing no effort during this profoundly difficult time. I am personally in the region to ensure the best can be done in the given circumstances," the post read.

Meanwhile, around 105 Indians were among the foreign nationals "reported missing" after a flash flood in the Bhote Koshi River in the Rasuwa area of Nepal, the country's Tourism Board said on Wednesday, stating that the information is based on preliminary agency-wise records received from tourism and travel companies.

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It said 384 travellers, including 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepali nationals, have been reported missing from the affected areas.

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The list of "reported missing" by Nepal Tourism also states that 37 NRIs are missing from the Himalayan Glacier Area.