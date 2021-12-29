781 Omicron cases in India, Delhi tops with 238 cases; major jump in daily tally

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India on Wednesday recorded a major jump in the number of daily Covid cases with 9,195 cases being reported in last 24 hours. 
Night curfew was imposed in Delhi from Monday; yellow alert has been issued on Tuesday.
Published on Dec 29, 2021 09:40 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

The number of Omicron cases in India has reached 781 on Wednesday with the national capital Delhi topping the chart with 238 cases, including 57 recoveries. Maharashtra is second with 167 Pmicron cases including 72 recoveries. Gujarat, Kerala, Telangana, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, West Bengal have two-digit figures of Omicron cases, according to health ministry data. The rapid spread of the latest variant of SARS-CoV-2 also impacted India's total tally of cases as it recorded around a 44% increase from Tuesday with 9,195 cases. 

The overall Covid tally of India has been around 7,000 to 8,000 for weeks. Even after the first Omicron cases were reported in India in the first week of December, the overall Covid tally did not show any considerable change. With Delhi clocking in an astronomical rise in daily tally, the situation worsened in the last 24 hours.

Here is which state stands where regarding Omicron cases

