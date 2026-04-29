7-time MLA PC George seeks comeback as BJP candidate from Poonjar after 2021 defeat: 5 points
P. C. George, a veteran Kerala politician, is a seven-time MLA from Poonjar. Aiming to reclaim the Poonjar constituency in 2026 Kerala Assembly elections.
P. C. George is a senior politician from Kerala and a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with a long-standing presence in state politics. A seven-time MLA from the Poonjar constituency, he has spent over three decades in the Kerala Legislative Assembly. Over the years, he has been associated with various Kerala Congress factions before founding his own party, Kerala Janapaksham (Secular), which later merged with the BJP in 2024.
For the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections, P. C. George is contesting from the Poonjar constituency, competing against incumbent MLA Sebastian Kulathunkal and Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Saji Joseph.
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5 Key Facts about P. C. George
- Plathottathil Chacko George was born on 28 August 1951 in Aruvithura in Kerala’s Kottayam district to Chackochan and Mariamma. He completed his pre-degree from St. George’s College, Aruvithura, and later earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Sacred Heart College, Thevara, Kochi.
- P. C. George began his political journey in the 1970s through student activism, holding key positions in the Kerala Students’ Congress. He entered electoral politics in 1980, winning from the Poonjar constituency as a Kerala Congress (Joseph) candidate, marking his debut in the Kerala Legislative Assembly.
- He went on to become a seven-time MLA from the Poonjar constituency, winning elections in 1980, 1982, 1996, 2001, 2006, 2011, and 2016. Over more than three decades, he served in the Kerala Legislative Assembly, maintaining a strong presence in the constituency.
- In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, P. C. George faced his first defeat in Poonjar since 1987. Contesting under his own party, Kerala Janapaksham (Secular), he secured 41,851 votes but lost to Kerala Congress (M)’s Sebastian Kulathunkal, who won by a margin of 16,817 votes.
- Following this setback, George merged his party with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2024, aligning with the NDA. This move is seen as an effort to rebuild his political base and consolidate support among rubber farmers and smallholders in the constituency.