7-time MLA PC George seeks comeback as BJP candidate from Poonjar after 2021 defeat: 5 points

P. C. George is a senior politician from Kerala and a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with a long-standing presence in state politics. A seven-time MLA from the Poonjar constituency, he has spent over three decades in the Kerala Legislative Assembly. Over the years, he has been associated with various Kerala Congress factions before founding his own party, Kerala Janapaksham (Secular), which later merged with the BJP in 2024.

NDA candidate for Poonjar constituency PC George cast his vote at the booth during the Kerala Assembly election in Kottayam on Thursday. (@BJP4Keralam)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

For the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections, P. C. George is contesting from the Poonjar constituency, competing against incumbent MLA Sebastian Kulathunkal and Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Saji Joseph.

Also Read: VD Satheesan in focus as Paravur becomes key seat in 2026 Kerala assembly elections

5 Key Facts about P. C. George

Plathottathil Chacko George was born on 28 August 1951 in Aruvithura in Kerala’s Kottayam district to Chackochan and Mariamma. He completed his pre-degree from St. George’s College, Aruvithura, and later earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Sacred Heart College, Thevara, Kochi.

P. C. George began his political journey in the 1970s through student activism, holding key positions in the Kerala Students’ Congress. He entered electoral politics in 1980, winning from the Poonjar constituency as a Kerala Congress (Joseph) candidate, marking his debut in the Kerala Legislative Assembly.

He went on to become a seven-time MLA from the Poonjar constituency, winning elections in 1980, 1982, 1996, 2001, 2006, 2011, and 2016. Over more than three decades, he served in the Kerala Legislative Assembly, maintaining a strong presence in the constituency.

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, P. C. George faced his first defeat in Poonjar since 1987. Contesting under his own party, Kerala Janapaksham (Secular), he secured 41,851 votes but lost to Kerala Congress (M)’s Sebastian Kulathunkal, who won by a margin of 16,817 votes.

Following this setback, George merged his party with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2024, aligning with the NDA. This move is seen as an effort to rebuild his political base and consolidate support among rubber farmers and smallholders in the constituency.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Payal Kumari ...Read More Payal is a budding journalist currently pursuing her passion for storytelling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. She has always loved writing and reading, and over time, these interests grew into a strong desire to tell stories that people can connect with. This is what led her to choose journalism and content writing as a career. She has interned with Prabhat Khabar, where she worked with the social media team. During her internship, she created content for different platforms and learned how to write in a clear and engaging way for a wide audience. This experience helped her understand how digital content works and improved her writing skills. Payal is always looking to learn and grow as a writer. She is open to exploring different kinds of stories and wants to keep getting better with each piece she writes. Outside of her work and studies, she is an avid reader. She enjoys reading all kinds of books, especially fiction and fantasy, and loves getting lost in different worlds and characters. Reading has always been a big part of her life and continues to inspire her writing. She is excited to keep learning, writing, and discovering where her journey in journalism takes her. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON