VD Satheesan in focus as Paravur becomes key seat in 2026 Kerala assembly elections

As Kerala moves towards the final counting of the 2026 Assembly elections, attention is on Paravur, where Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan is contesting a key seat. VD Satheesan has won the Paravur seat 5 times. (PTI)

Satheesan is seeking to strengthen his position in central Kerala, while the Left Democratic Front (LDF) has fielded ET Taison (Tyson Master), the sitting MLA from Kaipamangalam.

Satheesan is the main face of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in the state. He has represented Paravur since 2001 and has won the seat for five consecutive terms.