8 die of heatstroke at Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony, over 100 fall ill

The Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony on Sunday in Navi Mumbai turned fatal for at least 8 people who died of heatstroke after sitting in the sun for hours. About 125 people who attended the ceremony complained of exhaustion, chest pain etc. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reached the Kamothe Hospital where the patients were taken for treatment and reviewed the situation. Shinde announced ₹5 lakh relief to the family of the deceased. Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is also likely to visit the hospital.

Kharghar: Followers during presentation of Maharashtra Bhushan Award 2022 to social worker and reformer 'Nirupankar' Dattatreya Narayan Dharmadhikari, known as Appasaheb Dharmadhikari, in Kharghar, Sunday, April 16, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade) (PTI04_16_2023_000229B) *** Local Caption *** (PTI)

