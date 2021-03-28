IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / 8 die, six injured in road accident in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore
The four family members, including a nine-year-old boy, were headed to Muktsar when the accident occurred. (Representative image)
The four family members, including a nine-year-old boy, were headed to Muktsar when the accident occurred. (Representative image)
india news

8 die, six injured in road accident in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore

According to the police, a group of people from Tamil Nadu were on a religious trip to holy places in and around Srisailam.
READ FULL STORY
ANI | , Nellore
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 10:50 AM IST

At least eight people died and six were injured after a tempo hit a lorry near Damaramadugu village in Buchirajupalem Mandal of Nellore district on Sunday.

According to the police, a group of people from Tamil Nadu were on a religious trip to holy places in and around Srisailam. The accident took place when the tempo, in which they were travelling, was crossing Damaramadugu village at 2.30 AM.

The injured have been shifted to Nellore Government General Hospital.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
road accidents nellore
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP