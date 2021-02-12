8 killed as bus plunges into valley near Araku in Andhra Pradesh

At least eight people were killed and several others were injured when a tourist bus plunged into a valley on the Araku ghat road in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam district on Friday evening.

According to the police, the accident occurred when the tourist bus, belonging to Dinesh Travels, Hyderabad, was taking a steep turn at Dumuku hamlet near Anantagiri village on its way to picturesque Araku valley.

The bus was carrying 30 passengers, all from Hyderabad, the police said. The condition of some of the injured passengers is said to be critical. The injured are being shifted to Visakhapatnam hospitals in ambulances. Rescue operations are on, the police said.

Further details are awaited.