e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 8 men who thrashed and killed Jammu resident over land dispute convicted for murder; given life sentence by court

8 men who thrashed and killed Jammu resident over land dispute convicted for murder; given life sentence by court

The incident dates back to 2006 when these accused entered the house of a local and attacked him.

india Updated: Jul 28, 2020 07:47 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
HT Correspondent | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, Jammu
The court in Jammu convicted 10 accused in the case and gave life sentence to eight of them.
The court in Jammu convicted 10 accused in the case and gave life sentence to eight of them.(Representative Photo)
         

A local court in Jammu awarded life imprisonment to eight people in a murder case on Monday, said officials of Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Crime Branch.

The court convicted 10 accused in the case and awarded life imprisonment to eight of them.

They were identified as Ramesh Singh, Tilak Raj and Suram Singh, sons of Satpal of Deharan, Balwan Singh, son of Saran Singh of Pakkhian, Raghubir Singh, son of Sardari Singh of Marjali, Mangal Singh aka Manga, son of Bhagat Singh of Ghorkha Nagar, Manoj Lal, son of Devi Singh of Harkund Floura and Tilak Raj, son of Hans Raj of Kangrail.

The court also imposed a penalty of Rs 10,000 on each of the eight accused.

Two other accused Bharat Bhushan, son of Devi Dutt of Janipur and Naresh Kumar, son of Roop Chand of Janipur Indra Colony, were awarded two-year imprisonment with a fine of Rs 10,000 each.

Investigation was conducted by the Crime Branch in the heinous offence of murder in case under Sections 302, 147, 149, 352, 201 and 212 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 3/25 and 4/25 IAA.

“It was due to the meticulous and professional investigation by Crime Branch Jammu and effective prosecution that the case ended in conviction,” said a spokesperson of the Crime Branch.

In 2006, all the 10 accused armed with sharp edged weapons and guns had trespassed into the house of Bodh Raj in Kanachak area over land dispute and attacked him.

The victim, in an attempt to save himself, ran inside a room but was dragged out and again attacked and was killed by the assailants, said the spokesperson.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
How the cold will alter the India-China power equation next month in Ladakh
How the cold will alter the India-China power equation next month in Ladakh
Rafale jets reaching Ambala airbase tomorrow to be game changer for IAF
Rafale jets reaching Ambala airbase tomorrow to be game changer for IAF
Be more like Pakistan, China tells Afghanistan and Nepal at 4-nation meet
Be more like Pakistan, China tells Afghanistan and Nepal at 4-nation meet
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Global recoveries hit 10 million even as Covid-19 rages on
Global recoveries hit 10 million even as Covid-19 rages on
IMD predicts ‘heavy rain’, warns of water-logging, jams in Delhi
IMD predicts ‘heavy rain’, warns of water-logging, jams in Delhi
Covid: Least active cases since June 1 in Delhi, 42% more beds than a month ago
Covid: Least active cases since June 1 in Delhi, 42% more beds than a month ago
Covid update: PM Modi’s ‘right decisions’ remark; Trump’s NSA tests positive
Covid update: PM Modi’s ‘right decisions’ remark; Trump’s NSA tests positive
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesMaharashtra Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputMP 12th result 2020 liveRafale

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In