8 school children injured after auto rams into lorry; accident captured on CCTV

Eight school children were injured after an auto-rickshaw collided with a lorry on Wednesday morning in Visakhapatnam. The entire incident, which occurred near Sangam Sarath Theatre, was captured on a nearby security camera.

Eight school children injured after auto collides with lorry

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The collision occurred during the early hours of the day when the students were on their way to Bethany School on an auto-rickshaw.

The footage captured by security camera shows a truck crossing a signal below a flyover when a speeding auto-rickshaw rammed into it from the side. The injured children were seen lying on the road as the passers-by rushed to the scene to rescue them.

Warning: Disturbing visuals. Viewers discretion advised

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The injured children were rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention. Officials at the scene reported that the students are currently undergoing treatment, and the extent of their injuries is yet to be fully ascertained.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail