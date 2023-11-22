Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
8 school children injured after auto rams into lorry; accident captured on CCTV

ByHT News Desk
Nov 22, 2023 12:29 PM IST

Security camera captured the horrific crash between an auto-rickshaw carrying school children and a lorry.

Eight school children were injured after an auto-rickshaw collided with a lorry on Wednesday morning in Visakhapatnam. The entire incident, which occurred near Sangam Sarath Theatre, was captured on a nearby security camera.

The collision occurred during the early hours of the day when the students were on their way to Bethany School on an auto-rickshaw.

The footage captured by security camera shows a truck crossing a signal below a flyover when a speeding auto-rickshaw rammed into it from the side. The injured children were seen lying on the road as the passers-by rushed to the scene to rescue them.

Warning: Disturbing visuals. Viewers discretion advised

The injured children were rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention. Officials at the scene reported that the students are currently undergoing treatment, and the extent of their injuries is yet to be fully ascertained.

