80% beneficiaries on poshan tracker seeded in Aadhaar: Ministry

More than 80 per cent of the beneficiaries registered on the Poshan Tracker have successfully seeded their Aadhaar numbers with the system, the women and child development ministry said on Tuesday. The Poshan Tracker has more than 98.4 million beneficiaries, including 85 million children.

The Poshan Tracker is an application used by the government to identify stunting, wasting, under-weight prevalence among children and last mile tracking of nutrition service delivery under its flagship POSHAN Abhiyaan (Prime Minister Overarching Scheme for Holistic Nutrition).

In a statement issued in the backdrop of ‘Rashtriya Poshan Maah’, which is being celebrated across the country from September 1 to 30, the ministry said, “A total of 98.4 million beneficiaries have been registered under the Poshan Tracker as on September 2. Out of these, close to 80.2 % of beneficiaries registered on the Poshan Tracker have been successfully Aadhar seeded.”

Of these beneficiaries, 41.1 million are children aged 6 months to 3 years, 39.8 million in the age group of 3-6 years and 4.8 million children between 0-6 months, a senior ministry official said.

As per the WCD POSHAN guidelines, a child’s Aadhaar card is not mandatory for availing the benefits under the anganwadi services as it can be accessed using the mother’s Aadhaar.

The ministry further said that during the ongoing Poshan Maah, one of the main focuses is to technologically empower the anganwadi workers. “So far, 11.75 lakh smartphones and 12.36 lakh Growth Monitoring Devices have been given to anganwadi centres to promote regular growth monitoring under the Abhiyaan,” the ministry said.

Meanwhile, to address the inter-generational challenge of malnutrition in a life-cycle approach, the ministry said that close to 2.2 million adolescent girls have been identified by states in aspirational districts and north-eastern states under a new scheme for adolescent girls in the age group of 14-18 years.

“The beneficiaries are being Aadhaar verified for targeted interventions for nutrition and non-nutrition service deliveries,” the ministry added.