80 Indian fishermen released from a jail in Pakistan

The Pakistan government on Thursday released 80 Indian fishermen from the Malir jail here.

80 Indian fishermen, who were released by Pakistan, entered India via the Attari-Wagah border, on Friday.(ANI)

The Indian fishermen were released under the ongoing drive of the Pakistani government to expel illegal foreign immigrants and nationals from the country.

A senior jail official said the Indian fishermen were put on the Allama Iqbal Express train under heavy security and will reach Lahore tomorrow from where they will be handed over to Indian authorities at the Wagah border.

Faisal Edhi of the Edhi Welfare Trust, which made arrangements for the Indian fishermen to travel to Lahore, said that the Indian fishermen who were mostly from poor backgrounds were overjoyed to finally be returning home.

"They are happy they will be joining their families soon. We have given them cash and other gifts to take home,” he said.

Pakistan and India regularly arrest each others' fishermen for violating the maritime boundary which is poorly marked at some points.

