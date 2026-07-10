80-year-old Rajasthan man found murdered at home with hands, legs tied

An 80-year-old man was found murdered with his hands and legs tied at his home in Khadana in Rajasthan’s Alwar, police said, adding that he is suspected to have been killed during a robbery, as cupboards were found open and cash is believed to be missing.

The assailants are suspected to have entered and exited Dinesh Chandra Agrawal’s house through a rear entrance. (Shutterstock)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Police said the man, Dinesh Chandra Agrawal, lived alone and would have dinner at his son Vikas Agrawal’s residence. When he did not show up for dinner on Thursday, his relatives went to check on him using a spare key and found him dead with his hands and legs tied and his face covered. His house had been ransacked, with cupboards left open and belongings scattered.

The assailants are suspected to have entered and exited the house through a rear entrance and decamped with lakhs of rupees. The Agrawal family said he was involved in exchanging old currency notes, and substantial cash was believed to be at his home.

Additional police superintendent Deepak Sharma was among the top police officers to rush to the murder scene. Police said they have collected forensic evidence, are scanning CCTV footage from the surrounding area for leads, and have sent the body for post-mortem examination. They have registered a murder and robbery case.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Opposition Congress leader Tikaram Jully, who visited the scene and met the Agrawal family, accused the state’s Bharatiya Janata Party government of failing to control rising murders, robberies, and other crimes in Rajasthan. He said the deteriorating law-and-order situation had created fear among the public and demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible and strict action against them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Opposition Congress leader Tikaram Jully, who visited the scene and met the Agrawal family, accused the state’s Bharatiya Janata Party government of failing to control rising murders, robberies, and other crimes in Rajasthan. He said the deteriorating law-and-order situation had created fear among the public and demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible and strict action against them. {{/usCountry}}