Coronavirus update- 82% of Assam Covid-19 patients did not show symptoms: Sarma

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 14:36 IST

Nearly 82% of the Covid-19 patients in Assam did not show any symptoms of the infectious disease, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

“…(they) were silent carriers. They didn’t show any of the typical symptoms associated with the disease during treatment,” Sarma said.

The age of the patients in Assam ranges from 18 to 71 years, with most cases detected in the 50-60 year group.

Till Saturday, Assam reported 34 patients with one fatality and 12 recoveries. Twenty-one patients are still in hospitals. Altogether 4,400 tests have been carried out in the state.

Assam has so far tested 120 persons in 1 million, which is higher than several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, but less than others such as Kerala and Delhi.

Assam has five hot spot districts (places where Covid-19 infections are more) — Goalpara, Golaghat, Nalbari, Dhubri and Morigaon.

