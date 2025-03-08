82-year-old woman falls at Delhi airport, Air India cites late arrival for wheelchair delay

An 82-year-old woman’s fall at Delhi airport has sparked controversy, with Air India clarifying that while there was a delay in wheelchair availability, assistance was provided. The 82-year-old woman who was allegedly denied a pre-booked wheelchair by Air India. (X/@Parul Kanwar)

The airline has rejected claims of a prolonged wait, attributing the situation to the family’s late arrival. It said that the passenger arrived later than the recommended time, and her family requested a wheelchair less than 90 minutes before departure.

The airline issued a detailed statement today, sharing its investigation findings and extending wishes for the woman's swift recovery.

“The said passenger, travelling with her family members, had arrived at the departure terminal much later than the recommended 2 hours before departure. Family members/relatives accompanying the passenger had reported at the PRM (Person with Reduced Mobility) desk located near Air India's ticketing office less than 90 minutes before the scheduled time of departure to request for a wheelchair,” the Airline said in its statement.

The airline said that due to an unprecedented peak in demand at that time, a wheelchair was not available within the 15 minutes the passenger’s relatives waited. It dismissed claims that the passenger had to wait for an hour as baseless.

“On their own accord, the passenger decided to walk along with those accompanying her. She unfortunately suffered a fall in the airport premises. Upon noticing the incident, officials of the Delhi Airport, as well as the airport doctor on duty immediately attended to her and administered first aid,” said Air India.

Air India said the family declined further medical attention and chose to continue their journey. The airline staff assisted them through check-in, security, boarding, and ensured care during the flight.

“We understand that the doctor's offer for additional medical attention was not accepted and the guest's family members insisted on continuing their travel to Bengaluru. Through this process, Air India staff were courteous, escorted them from immediate check-in through to priority security check and boarding. The passenger was also provided all possible care during the flight from Delhi to Bengaluru,” the airline added.

The airline’s statement came a day after the woman's granddaughter, Parul Kanwar, accused it of negligence in a post on X. The passenger, Raj Pasricha, is now in the ICU under observation for potential brain bleeds.

“At no point was the wheelchair or any assistance denied to the passenger. Air India’s staff cooperated with the guests through their journey. We have reached out to the guest’s family and pray for her wellbeing,” said Air India.