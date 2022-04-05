Home / India News / 82-yr-old man was devastated when his dog died. Builds his life-size statue
india news

82-yr-old man was devastated when his dog died. Builds his life-size statue

Muthu, a former government employee, has built a life-size marble statue in memory of his labrador in Tamil Nadu’s Sivanganga district.
Muthu has erected the dog’s statue in a family-owned farm, 18km away from their home in Manamadurai. (ANI)
Muthu has erected the dog’s statue in a family-owned farm, 18km away from their home in Manamadurai. (ANI)
Published on Apr 05, 2022 08:10 PM IST
Copy Link
ByDivya Chandrababu

CHENNAI: An 82-year-old man has built a life-size marble statue in memory of his dog Tom Kumar in a remote municipality in Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga district.

For Muthu, a former government employee, Tom Kumar, a brown labrador, came into his life when he retired a decade ago leading to a deep attachment between the man and the dog.

Muthu’s nephew Manoj Kumar said that his younger brother bought Tom, when he was 45 days old from Erode. The siblings named him Tom, while Muthu added Kumar as his last name.

“For us he was a beloved dog, but for my uncle he was life,” Manoj told HT. “We all know how he took care of the dog like a son. He wanted the following generations also to know the affection he had for the dog, which is why he decided to build the statue.”

Muthu has spent almost 1.5 lakh from his savings to build this statue. The dog lived with them for 11 years and died in January 2021. To coincide with Tom Kumar’s first death anniversary, the statue was unveiled this January. The statue is erected in a family-owned farm, 18km away from their home in Manamadurai.

“My uncle visits him (statue) at least twice a week. He goes by bus. When we accompany him, we take him by car. He’s too old now so he can’t travel often.”

Whenever the family visits, they offer Tom Kumar his favourite food like Pedigree and eggs and garland him. The farm’s watchman regularly washes the statue and gives offerings on Tuesdays and Fridays, considered auspicious. The statue is already in a temple-like set up and the family plans to build Tom Kumar his own temple there.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Divya Chandrababu

    Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs.

Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 06, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out