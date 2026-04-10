84 lakh voters added to final list in UP after SIR; total electorate reaches 13.39 crore

The voter list in Uttar Pradesh has seen an addition of over 84 lakh voters after the completion of a state-wide revision exercise, with the total electorate now standing at over 13.39 crore, according to the final electoral roll released on Friday. Over 84 lakh voters added in final list, total electorate rises to 13.39 crore. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

The update comes after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), which was carried out over 166 days between October 27, 2025, and April 10, 2026. The exercise covered all 75 districts and 403 assembly constituencies in the state, news agency PTI reported.

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Addressing a press conference at the Lok Bhawan Media Centre, Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said the process involved officials at multiple levels, including District Election Officers, Electoral Registration Officers and Booth Level Officers.

He noted that a large number of booth-level agents from recognised political parties, along with voters, also participated in the process. Media platforms, including print, electronic and digital, contributed to awareness efforts during the exercise.

Final roll shows rise in voter numbers The final electoral roll published on April 10 records a total of 13,39,84,792 voters in the state.

Also read | Post SIR, Lucknow’s voter list sees 9.14-lakh net decline

Of these, 7,30,71,071 are male voters, accounting for around 54 per cent, while 6,09,09,525 are female voters, making up 45.46 per cent. The number of third gender voters stands at 4,206.

Increase of over 84 lakh voters A comparison between the draft and final rolls shows an overall increase of 84,28,767 voters. This includes 42,27,902 additional male voters, 42,00,778 female voters and 87 third gender voters.

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The draft roll, released on January 6, 2026, had recorded a total of 12,55,56,025 voters.

There has been a notable increase in voters in the 18–19 age group. Their number has risen from 3,33,981 in the draft roll to 17,63,360 in the final list, accounting for 1.32 per cent of the electorate.

Gender ratio improves The gender ratio has shown improvement as well. It has increased from 824 female voters per 1,000 male voters in the draft roll to 834 in the final list.

Among districts, Prayagraj recorded the highest addition of voters at 3,29,421. This was followed by Lucknow with 2,85,961 new voters.

Other districts that saw notable increases include Bareilly with over 2,57,000 additions, Ghaziabad with 2,43,666 and Jaunpur with 2,37,590.

Rinwa said the completion of the revision exercise reflects coordinated efforts by election officials, political parties and voters across the state.

(With PTI inputs)