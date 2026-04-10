Post SIR, Lucknow’s voter list sees 9.14-lakh net decline

A day before pan-UP data is released for the final electoral rolls to mark the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, documents accessed by HT reveal that the district administration has submitted figures showing the deletion of 9,14,185 voters in Lucknow district’s new electoral list. Among the nine assembly constituencies in the state capital, Lucknow East (173) recorded the sharpest decline of 1,43,478 voters (For Representation)

The state capital had 39,94,535 electors in December 2025 before the publication of the draft rolls. After completing the five-month-long SIR exercise, the figure now stands at 30,80,350 in the revised list—a net fall of 9,14,185 voters, or roughly 23%.

Deputy district election officer Shubhi Singh said this is the final figure for Lucknow district comprising nine assembly seats. The sharpest decline in the number of voters occurred in Lucknow East, Sarojini Nagar, Lucknow North and Lucknow Cantt assembly constituencies, pointing towards a substantial shift in the urban and semi-urban voter population.

Among the nine assembly constituencies in the state capital, Lucknow East (173) recorded the sharpest decline of 1,43,478 voters.

In this predominantly urban assembly constituency, the number of electors has come down to 3,19,147 in the revised list from 4,62,625. The Sarojini Nagar assembly constituency, a mix of urban and rural areas, recorded the second-highest deletion of voters in the state capital. According to the figures available with the district administration, the number of voters in Sarojini Nagar has come down to 4,60,037 from 6,02,159, a drop of 1,42,122 electors.

In Lucknow North, a largely urban constituency, the number of voters has come down by 1,34,710 from 4,79,019 to 3,44,309.

Lucknow Cantt assembly constituency ranks fourth in voter deletions, where the number of voters has come down from 3,65,590 to 2,40,328, a fall of 1,25,262 electors.

Lucknow Central is fifth on the list with the count of voters falling by 1,07,439 from 3,72,000 to 2,64,561. The Lucknow West assembly constituency recorded a decline in the number of voters from 4,70,362 to 3,82,895, down by 87,467.

In the Bakshi Ka Talab assembly constituency, which comprises rural, semi-urban and urban areas, the number of voters has come down from 4,95,123 to 4,19,472, a decline of 75,651 voters. In the predominantly rural assembly segment of Mohanlalganj, the number of voters has gone down by 40,245 from 3,59,016 to 3,18,771.

In the Malihabad assembly constituency, primarily a mix of rural and semi-urban areas, the number of voters has dropped by 38,111 from 3,68,641 to 3,30,530. The urban constituencies have seen more deletions than the rural and semi-urban ones.

Why the decline matters

The large-scale deletions are linked to migration, deaths, duplicate entries, and forms that remained uncollected during the SIR exercise. Political observers note that in several urban constituencies, the number of deleted names is higher than the 2022 victory margin, making the revision politically significant ahead of the 2027 assembly polls in the state.