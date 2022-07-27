Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 84,405 vacancies in paramilitary forces will be filled by Dec 2023: Govt
india news

84,405 vacancies in paramilitary forces will be filled by Dec 2023: Govt

CRPF has the highest number of vacant posts at 29,985, followed by 19,254 in the BSF, 11,402 in the SSB, 10,918 in the CISF, 3,187 in the ITBP and 9,659 in the Assam Rifles.
(File Photo) Central Reserve Police Force personnel stand on guard.(Shrikant Singh)
Updated on Jul 28, 2022 05:02 AM IST
PTI | | Posted by Nisha Anand

A total of 84,405 posts are lying vacant in six Central Armed Police Forces(CAPFs), with the Central Reserve Police Force having the highest number of vacancies at 29,985, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also said the government has decided to fill up the existing vacancies in CAPFs by December 2023.

The total strength of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Assam Rifles is 10,05,779.

Altogether, 84,405 posts are lying vacant in the six CAPFs, Rai said in a written reply to a question.

Also Read | India to have joint theatre command of tri-services, says Rajnath Singh

He said the CRPF has the highest number of vacant posts at 29,985, followed by 19,254 in the BSF, 11,402 in the SSB, 10,918 in the CISF, 3,187 in the ITBP and 9,659 in the Assam Rifles.

RELATED STORIES

The minister said the examination for filling up 25,271 posts of constable (general duty) has already been conducted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
crpf security indian armed forces border security sashastra seema bal indian army
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP