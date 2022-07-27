84,405 vacant positions in CAPF will be filled by Dec 2023: Centre in Parliament

The vacant positions in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be filled by December 2023, the Centre on Wednesday told the Lok Sabha.

“In January 2016, it was decided to reserve 33% posts at constable level for being filled by women in CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) and CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) to begin with and 14-15% posts at constable level in border guarding forces i.e., BSF (Border Security Force), SSB (Sashastra Seema Bal) and ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police),” minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai said in response to a question.

A total of 84,405 vacant positions in different reserved forces in CAPF will be filled by next year. The Centre has taken steps to fill the vacancy in CRPF, BSF, ITBP and SSB and exams for 25,271 GD (general duty) positions have been recently concluded, Rai said.

Questions were asked by the YSR Congress Party MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy on the number of vacant positions in CAPF and steps taken to fill them.

“An in-principle approval has been given for reservation of 10% of vacancies for ex-Agniveers in the recruitment to the post of constable (GD)/riffle arm in the CAPF and Assam Rifles. This reservation will be horizontal which will not affect the 50% ceiling kept by the Supreme Court,” the ministry said.

A total of 9,659 vacancies are available in the Assam Rifles, 19,254 vacancies in BSF, 1,09,18 in CISF, 29,985 in CRPF, 11,402 in SSB and 3,187 vacancies in ITBP, according to the Centre.