87-year-old man gets vaccinated in Madhya Pradesh, urges others to do so

A man, who is 87-year-old as per the electoral rolls but 122 according to his Aadhaar card details, got his first dose of Covid-19 vaccination in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district, officials said on Thursday. The officials said the man was vaccinated at a Community Health Centre at Pipariya village in Sagar on Wednesday, and if his Aadhaar details are to be believed, could be the oldest person in the area to be vaccinated.

Prashant Sedhia, the centre’s cold chain manager, said nurse Brijeshwari Dubey administered the dose to Khete Patel. He added Patel’s Aadhaar card declared his year of birth as 1898, which pegs his age at 122.

For Aadhaar, if an applicant provides documentary evidence of the date of birth, then it is considered as “verified”. In case there is no documentary evidence, then it is considered as “declared”. The date of birth for Aadhaar is voluntary and may not be based on a certificate issued by a government institution.

Also Read | ‘Adequate arrangements will be made’: MP CM assures those in line for Covid drug

Sedhia said a health department team visited Patel’s village on Thursday and felicitated him for getting vaccinated. “He is fit and doing fine,” he said.

In a video message, Patel said: “Today [Wednesday], I got Covid vaccine on my own. I myself went to the health centre. I am 122-year-old and after the vaccination, I have no pain or any other side effect. My message to everyone is to get vaccinated.”

Patel, a marginal farmer, quit farming about 20 years ago and now lives with his grandson. He has two surviving sons who are 55 and 60 years of age, respectively.

On April 3, a 118-year-old woman, Tulsabai, was also administered the Covid vaccine at Khimlasa village in Sagar district.

In Madhya Pradesh, 4.9 million people were vaccinated until Wednesday as 3,722 Covid cases were reported taking the active cases to 24,155 in the state.