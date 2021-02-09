8th installment of PM Kisan scheme in March. Know details here

The Centre will disburse the eighth installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PMKSNY) by the end of March this year. The seventh installment under the scheme was released on December 25, 2020. Under the scheme, the government provides financial assistance to farmers through direct transfer of ₹6000 to their bank account in three installments throughout the year. Around 2.05 million farmers, who should have been included in the scheme, received payouts under the scheme till July 2020. The scheme was announced by Union minister Piyush Goyal during the 2019 interim Union Budget and has cost the government ₹75,000 crore per annum after coming into effect from December 2019.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana’s 8th installment:

1. Registration for the scheme can be done online as well as offline. In order to register online, farmers have to visit the official website - https://pmkisan.gov.in/. In the farmer’s portal on the official website, to register click on ‘new farmer registration’. Following that, fill in the general information after which registration on the portal is completed.

2. Landholding farmers’ families from both urban and rural areas can apply for the scheme. However, farmers who pay income tax, institutional landowners and retired pensioners with monthly pensions over 10,000 are not eligible for the scheme.

3. Common service centres (CSCs) register farmers for the scheme as well.

4. Aadhaar card is mandatory for registration. Landholding papers and bank account details must also be submitted along with Aadhaar.

5. The beneficiary list in the farmer’s portal can be checked to see whether one qualifies for the scheme. Alternatively, registration status can be checked by calling the PM Kisan helpline number: 011-24300606.

