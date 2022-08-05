Home / India News / 8th National Handloom Day to be celebrated on August 7

8th National Handloom Day to be celebrated on August 7

india news
Published on Aug 05, 2022 02:17 PM IST
In 2015, the Union government had declared August 7 as National Handloom Day to commemorate the Swadeshi Andolan that began in 1905 on the same day. The movement was aimed at encouraging Indians to wear clothes that were handwoven by indigenous communities instead of foreign-made apparel
The Union Ministry of Textiles will host the 8th National Handloom Day on August 7 in honour of the handloom industry and weavers. (HT PHOTO.)
The Union Ministry of Textiles will host the 8th National Handloom Day on August 7 in honour of the handloom industry and weavers. (HT PHOTO.)
ByIsha Sahai Bhatnagar

The Ministry of Textiles will host the 8th National Handloom Day on August 7, in honour of the handloom industry and its weavers.

“Handloom is a symbol of our glorious cultural heritage and an important source of livelihood… the Ministry of Textiles will organise the 8th National Handloom Day on 7th August 2022,” said minister of state for textiles Darshana Jardosh.

In 2015, the Union government had declared August 7 as National Handloom Day to commemorate the Swadeshi Andolan that began in 1905 on the same day. The movement was aimed at encouraging Indians to wear clothes that were handwoven by indigenous communities instead of foreign-made apparel.

In a letter to Union minister of information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur, Jardosh urged ministries to promote the national celebration. She said the “support and encouragement will go a long way in ensuring livelihoods and instilling pride amongst our weavers.”

Earlier on Monday, working president of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti KT Rama Rao announced a first-of-its-kind life insurance scheme for handloom and power loom weavers in Telangana. Taking to Twitter, he said, “Happy to share that #Telangana Govt will launch a new life insurance scheme for all #Handloom & #Powerloom weavers on #NationalHandloomDay; Aug 7th.”

Last year’s celebration took place at Dilli Haat, New Delhi with a national-level handloom expo organized by the textile ministry. Union minister for finance Nirmala Sitharaman participated in celebrations in Andhra Pradesh’s Ponduru village and laid the foundation stone for the Khadi Artisans Group Workshed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out