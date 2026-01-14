8th Pay Commission: How much can central govt employees expect in arrears?

The 8th Central Pay Commission is bringing hope and questions for lakhs of central government employees and pensioners across India. While the government has started the process, the delay in implementation has made many people wonder how much arrears they may receive once the new pay rules finally come into force. With delays in implementation, many are left wondering how much they can receive in potential arrears. (Bloomberg)

Here is a simple breakdown of what is happening.

What is the latest update? In October 2025, the Union Cabinet approved the Terms of Reference (ToR) for the 8th Pay Commission. This means the commission can study salaries and suggest pay hikes. However, the government has not yet announced when the new pay will actually start.

When is the 8th Pay Commission expected? Pay Commissions in India usually come every 10 years. The 7th Pay Commission started on January 1, 2016. Many employees expected the 8th Pay Commission to begin on January 1, 2026. So far, this date is only an expectation, not an official decision.

Who is the 8th Pay Commission going to benefit? The commission’s recommendations are expected to benefit around 50 lakh central government employees, including those in the defence forces, as well as about 69 lakh pensioners.

Why are employees talking about arrears? Arrears are the extra money paid when a salary hike is delayed but applied from an earlier date. If the pay hike is delayed by months or years, employees get their new salary, and the missed money for previous months (arrears).

How much arrears can a government employee expect? The amount depends on how late the pay commission is implemented.

For example, suppose your old salary was ₹40,000 per month, and the new salary is increased to ₹50,000 per month. Now consider that your new pay is counted from January 2026, but money is paid from May 2027. That is a delay of 15 months. Therefore, the arrears will be calculated in the following manner:

₹10,000 x 15 months = ₹1,50,000.

So, the employee in this particular case could get ₹1.5 lakh as arrears.

What has the government said? Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Prime Minister has approved the setting up of the 8th Pay Commission. “The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, today approved the Terms of Reference of 8th Central Pay Commission. The specific date will be decided once the interim report comes in... But mostly it should be January 1, 2026,” Vaishnaw said back in October, as quoted by news agency PTI.

The 7th Pay Commission was set up in February 2014, and the revised salaries based on its recommendations came into effect from January 1, 2016.

