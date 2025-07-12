Search
8-year-old boy sustains electric shock injuries in Maharashtra's Thane

PTI |
Published on: Jul 12, 2025 12:45 PM IST

Power officials disconnected streetlight power. The child suffered a minor injury, and is undergoing treatment.

An eight-year-old boy was injured after he suffered an electric shock from a streetlight in the Kalwa area of Maharashtra's Thane city, a civic official said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Parsik Nagar on Friday night, officials said.(Pixabay/ representational)
The incident occurred in Parsik Nagar on Friday night, officials said.(Pixabay/ representational)

The incident occurred in Parsik Nagar on Friday night, the official said.

Officials from Torrent Power, the civic electricity department, and the fire brigade rushed to the spot, and the power supply to the streetlight was disconnected.

The child suffered a minor injury to his right leg and was treated at a private hospital, the official said.

