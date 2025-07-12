8-year-old boy sustains electric shock injuries in Maharashtra's Thane

An eight-year-old boy was injured after he suffered an electric shock from a streetlight in the Kalwa area of Maharashtra's Thane city, a civic official said on Saturday. The incident occurred in Parsik Nagar on Friday night, officials said.(Pixabay/ representational)

Officials from Torrent Power, the civic electricity department, and the fire brigade rushed to the spot, and the power supply to the streetlight was disconnected.

The child suffered a minor injury to his right leg and was treated at a private hospital, the official said.