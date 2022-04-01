Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
9 dead, 4 injured as car falls into gorge in J&K's Poonch
india news

9 dead, 4 injured as car falls into gorge in J&K’s Poonch

At least nine members of a marriage party and four others, including two children, were injured after a Tata Sumo plunged into a deep gorge in Tarraran Wali Gali in Bafliaz area of Poonch district on Thursday evening
The vehicle was overloaded beyond its authorized capacity of seven, said the police. (Representational image)
Published on Apr 01, 2022 12:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

The vehicle carrying people from a marriage ceremony in Marha area of Surankote was returning to Bafliaz when it plunged into a deep gorge in Tarraran Wali Gali on Thursday evening," said a police officer on duty at the control room in Poonch.

“The vehicle carrying people from a marriage ceremony in Marha area of Surankote was returning to Bafliaz when it plunged into a deep gorge in Tarraran Wali Gali on Thursday evening,” said a police officer on duty at the control room in Poonch.

Six deceased persons were identified as Gulam Rabani, 55, of Salyan; Mohammad Fazal, 60, of Salyan, Mushtaq Ahmed, 63, of Salyan, Fazal Ahmed, 62, of Gursai, Gulam Galani, 55, of Gursai and Mohammad Akbar, 62, of Dangala. Identity of others is being ascertained, said police

“The vehicle was overloaded beyond its authorized capacity of seven. Prima facie, it appeared that the vehicle carrying 13 people was being driven negligently on the hilly road by the driver Zahir Abbas, 24, of Gursai,” said a police officer.

Meanwhile, governor LG Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the accident.

“Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to a tragic road accident in Poonch. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for speedy recovery of injured. Directed district administration to ensure best possible treatment to the injured,” he wrote on Twitter.

