9 Iranian held, drugs worth crores seized in Gujarat’s Porbandar

At least nine suspected Iranian drug smugglers were arrested and 100 kg heroin worth Rs 500 crore was seized off Gujarat’s Porbandar coast in the wee hours on Wednesday, in a joint operation by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad, Marine Task Force and Indian Coast Guard.

The suspects set the boat ablaze before being apprehended. The drugs were believed to be loaded from a Pakistani port whereas the dhow and its crew were Iranian.

“Nine-member crew-led by a man identified as Mohmad Aslam Devaliya(39) has been arrested and 100 kg heroin in total four bags has been seized,” said Anti-Terrorist Squad superintendent of police Himanshu Shukla.

“Though their identity documents got burnt down with the boat. They have claimed that they are Iran nationals. They are in the custody of ATS at Porbandar and by Thursday they will be brought to Ahmedabad,” Shukla added.

The Gujarat ATS laid a trap, with the help of MTF and ICG, after it received a tip-off this on March 24. “By March 25, further information confirmed possible arrival of this boat. The joint team had traced down the boat off Porbandar coast and they were asked to surrender. The crew set the boat on fire. But before that agencies men were onboard the suspected boat, apprehended all members and drugs and taken them into agencies vessels,” the officer added.

Preliminary interrogation has revealed that there was no consignment left onboard and the entire amount was seized.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 16:42 IST