9 killed, 5 injured as car plunges into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua

Five men and three women, who were onboard a Tata Sumo headed to Malhar from Billawar, died in the accident that took place around 5.30 pm, a police officer at Kathua police control room said.

Feb 22, 2020
Hindustan Times, Jammu
At least nine persons, including three children, were killed and five others injured when the vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a deep gorge near Malhar area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Saturday evening.

Five men and three women, who were onboard a Tata Sumo headed to Malhar from Billawar, died in the accident that took place around 5.30 pm, a police officer at Kathua police control room said.

The police was rushed to the spot and two critically injured passengers have been referred to government medical college hospital in Jammu, he added.

“They are being operated on. The deceased and injured are being shifted to a hospital but the teams are facing difficulties due to darkness and hilly terrain,” he added.

The identities of the deceased are known yet, he said, adding that what led to the accident is also yet to be ascertained.

The vehicle’s registration number was HP 20B/7030.

