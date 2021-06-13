Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 90 young soldiers join Ladakh Scouts Regiment in Leh
90 young soldiers join Ladakh Scouts Regiment in Leh

The Ladakh Scouts is an infantry regiment of the Indian Army, nicknamed the Snow Warriors or Snow Leopards. The regiment specialises in mountain warfare.
By HT CorrespondentHT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 09:35 AM IST
Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre ‘s attestation parade at Leh was reviewed by Major General Akash Kaushik.

The Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre in Leh marked the entry of 90 well trained recruits with an attestation parade ceremony on Saturday. The young riflemen were also awarded medals for outstanding performance during training.

The young soldiers, hailing from all regions of Ladakh, took the oath to serve the nation at the ceremony, reviewed by Major General Akash Kaushik, Chief Of Staff, Fire and Fury Corps.

The Major General congratulated the recruits for the impressive parade and urged them to devote their life in service to the nation as proud soldiers of the Indian Army.

He also complimented the parents on having motivated their wards to join the Indian Army and said the soldiers should continue in pursuit of excellence and uphold the name of battle tested ‘Ladakh Scouts’ and their military traditions.

The Ladakh Scouts is an infantry regiment of the Indian Army, nicknamed the Snow Warriors or Snow Leopards. The regiment specialises in mountain warfare, and its primary role is to guard India’s borders in the high altitudes of the Union Territory of Ladakh.

