92.9% in Telangana have antibodies for Covid, sero survey reveals

The latest seroprevalence survey conducted by the Telangana government has revealed that 92.9% of the population in the state has developed antibodies for the Sars-Cov-2 virus that causes the Covid-19 disease, state director of public health G Srinivasa Rao said on Thursday.

The cross-sectional community-based survey was conducted among males and females aged six years and above and healthcare workers by adopting multistage random sampling procedures.

The survey, which was done between January 4 and February 2, 2022, covered 14,179 participants from the general population and 3,843 healthcare workers. They were interviewed, and their blood samples were collected for the survey, Rao said, adding that the survey would be repeated at periodical intervals.

The survey was conducted when India was under the third Covid wave triggered by the Omicron variant of the virus.

The survey has revealed that overall, the seroprevalence of the Coronavirus among the general population and health care workers was 92.9% and 93.1% respectively in the state. Among the general population, the seropositivity ranges from a minimum of 89.2% in Bhadradri Kothagudem and Rajanna Siricilla districts to the highest of 97% in Hyderabad.

Among the healthcare workers, the overall seropositivity was found to be 93.1%, which ranged from a minimum of 83.2% in Wanaparthy to a maximum of 98% in Hyderabad.

The seroprevalence was higher among 18-60-year adults (95%) as compared to children of 6 to 9 years (67,3%) and adolescents aged 10 to 17 years (77.5%).

“There were no significant differences observed in gender, community, urban-rural, religion, education status, occupation, morbidity, covid-19 contact history. However, the seropositivity was significantly higher in participants (99%) who had a previous history of Covid-19 infection compared to those who had never been positive for Covid-19 (93%),” the survey report said.

Importantly, the prevalence of seropositivity was very low among non-vaccinated participants (77%) compared to vaccinated (1 dose: 91.4%; 2nd dose: 96%), the report added.

Meanwhile, the public health director sounded an alert to the people in the wake of the gradual increase in Covid-19 positive cases in other states like New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Kerala.

“Though the situation in Telangana is well under control, it is better for the people not to let their guards down and continue to take precautions like wearing masks at crowded locations. Taking vaccination including the booster doses is a must,” Rao said.

He, however, said there was no clarity as to whether the steady rise in Covid-19 infections in some states was an indication of a fourth wave. “Yet, in the wake of the previous experience of facing three waves, the people in Telangana, too, should continue taking precautions,” he said.

Rao said the next three months would be a crucial period because of the number of marriages, family functions and festivals, which would attract large gatherings. “People can lead a normal life, but they should also ensure that masks are in use and Covid-19 vaccines are administered to those who have missed out,” he said.

However ,the health director said the latest XE variant might now show much impact on the health of the people. “By December, it might turn into normal flu,” he added.

