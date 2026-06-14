93% students complete fitness tests under Active CISCE; board plans health indices

More than 93% of students enrolled under the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations’ (CISCE) ‘Active CISCE’ programme have completed their physical health and fitness assessments, with the board positioning the initiative as a key step towards integrating physical well-being into school education in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the board said on Sunday.

The initiative evaluates age-appropriate physical parameters. (HT Sourced Photo/CISCE)

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Launched on July 15 last year, the programme covered more than 3.12 million students from over 3,274 CISCE-affiliated schools.

According to the council, 2.91 million students completed their assessments by April 30, 2026, translating into a national completion rate of 93.34%. Assessments of the remaining students are underway, the board said in a statement on Sunday.

The initiative evaluates age-appropriate physical parameters. For students in Classes 1 to 3, the focus is on developing fundamental movement, object control and body management skills. While those in Classes 4 to 12 are assessed on speed, flexibility, muscular and cardiovascular endurance, abdominal strength and body composition. CISCE said it is also developing a separate set of tests for children with special needs (CwSN)

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{{^usCountry}} A key feature of Active CISE programme is a fitness report card for every student, allowing schools and parents to track physical development over time. Parents can access detailed reports through a dedicated login facility. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A key feature of Active CISE programme is a fitness report card for every student, allowing schools and parents to track physical development over time. Parents can access detailed reports through a dedicated login facility. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Active CISCE represents our commitment to placing health, fitness and well-being at the heart of school education. We aim to create a culture of active living and establish a national framework for monitoring physical fitness among young learners,” said Dr Joseph Emmanuel, chief executive and secretary, CISCE. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Active CISCE represents our commitment to placing health, fitness and well-being at the heart of school education. We aim to create a culture of active living and establish a national framework for monitoring physical fitness among young learners,” said Dr Joseph Emmanuel, chief executive and secretary, CISCE. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He said the programme would also help identify sporting talent at an early stage and encourage students to pursue sports as a career. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the programme would also help identify sporting talent at an early stage and encourage students to pursue sports as a career. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} CISCE schools have produced athletes such as Sania Mirza, Abhinav Bindra, Sourav Ganguly, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Sandesh Jhingan and Leander Paes, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} CISCE schools have produced athletes such as Sania Mirza, Abhinav Bindra, Sourav Ganguly, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Sandesh Jhingan and Leander Paes, he added. {{/usCountry}}

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“We aspire to nurture the next generation of Olympic champions and actively contribute to the nation’s sporting mission,” he said.

Emmanuel said the programme would also create two national benchmarks — the School Health Index and the School Fitness Index — to provide an evidence-based picture of students’ physical well-being across regions and age groups.

“The indicators are expected to support evidence-based interventions, strengthen school health programmes and contribute to long-term policy development,” he said.

According to CISCE, early findings show encouraging levels of balance, coordination and muscular endurance, but also highlight concerns related to obesity, nutrition, body composition and increasingly sedentary lifestyles among students.

The indices are expected to provide a baseline for long-term monitoring and early interventions, helping schools and policymakers address emerging health challenges.

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To facilitate implementation of Active CISCE programme, schools were grouped into five geographical clusters covering all states, Union territories, and overseas schools that “enabled systematic coordination, capacity building, and progress monitoring across the network.”

David George Cyril, principal, St. Jude’s School, Gorakhpur said the Active CISCE has encouraged schools to view physical fitness as an integral component of education.

“The programme provides valuable insights into student well-being, promotes healthier lifestyles, and helps create a learning environment that prepares students not just for examinations, but for life,” he said.

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