Search Search
Saturday, May 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

9-year-old girl gang-raped, killed in Bihar's Saran district, two arrested, three detained

PTI |
May 24, 2025 10:01 PM IST

Police said the accused dumped her body near a brick kiln in Bhateshari village within Jalalpur police station limits after murdering her.

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped and murdered by five people, including three underaged boys, in Bihar's Saran district, police said on Saturday.

Nine-year-old girl allegedly gang-raped and murdered by five people in Bihar's Saran district.(Representative image )
Nine-year-old girl allegedly gang-raped and murdered by five people in Bihar's Saran district.(Representative image )

Police said the accused dumped her body near a brick kiln in Bhateshari village within Jalalpur police station limits after murdering her.

Two persons have been arrested and three minor boys detained in connection with the incident.

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s family, the accused overpowered the girl while she was returning from school, gang-raped her, and then killed her on Friday.

"After sexually assaulting the girl, the accused murdered her and dumped her body near a brick kiln", police said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, with including Mumbai Weather Today on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, with including Mumbai Weather Today on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / 9-year-old girl gang-raped, killed in Bihar's Saran district, two arrested, three detained
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On