‘A courtesy call’: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on meeting with PM Modi

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his Parliament office and held talks on different issues for close to an hour.

This was Kumar’s first visit to Delhi after becoming the chief minister for the fourth time in a row. Kumar is also scheduled to meet the President and vice-president. Earlier, on Wednesday, he had a meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah as well. Kumar is on a two-day visit to New Delhi.

The meeting with PM and Shah, immediately after the cabinet expansion in Bihar, assumes significance following the impending cabinet expansion at the Centre. Also, it is believed that Kumar in his meeting could have raised the LJP’s continuation in NDA. The Bihar CM, on Wednesday had spoken about the role of the LJP in the Bihar assembly election. “What is going to be the LJP’s role, the BJP has to take a call. We don’t take cognizance of such issues,” he had said.

The LJP contested the Bihar assembly polls independently and was instrumental in the defeat of the JD (U) on a number of seats.

However, Kumar, after meeting the PM said, “No meaning should be attached to the meeting. It was a courtesy meeting. I did not make any demand and we talked on a range of issues.”

“In coalition politics, every party keeps talking to each other on different issues. What are the requirements on environment, education, etc.,” he said and ruled out that any discussions had been held with PM Modi on the Bihar cabinet expansion.

The Bihar CM said that his party is with the government on the issue of Farm Bills and that the Centre has opted for the right path by holding talks with the farmer unions agitating against the three laws.

“These legislations are in the interest of farmers and not against them. Hopefully, the issue will be resolved soon," he said.

Kumar also made light of the claims of rival parties, including the RJD, that his government in Bihar will not last its full term, saying if they are getting publicity out of it, then there is nothing wrong with that. He added in the same vein that these leaders are ignorant of realities.

Kumar's meeting with the BJP’s top leadership had also triggered speculation that JD (U) may join hands with the saffron party to contest the West Bengal assembly polls. Kumar, however, said that the party was still to decide on the number of seats it would contest in West Bengal. “Party’s West Bengal wing wants to contest polls and national president R C P Singh is holding discussions with them,” he said.