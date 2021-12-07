A decision on strict Covid-19 measures after meeting: Karnataka CM Bommai

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that the government would decide on imposing stricter measures to counter Covid-19, such as restricting occupancy at malls, theatres, and other public places to 50 %, after a meeting with the medical experts and other departments.

Following the detection of two cases of Omicron variant in the state and reports of multiple clusters across the state, the health department officials had put forth several suggestions to impose strict guidelines to control the number of cases.

The health department increased testing in many districts after several schools, and college students reported Covid positive in the past two weeks. “We have received all recommendations, so would be put before the expert committee. We will discuss all issues, such as Omicron and Delta (variants of Covid), during this meeting. Once they (experts) give their opinion, we will take further action,” chief minister Bommai said.

Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar said that the five contacts of a doctor who tested positive for the Omicron variant are asymptomatic. Three primary contacts – immediate family members of the doctor – and two secondary contacts, who tested positive for Covid-19, have been in isolation and under observation at a government facility over the past week.

The genomic sequencing reports for the five contacts of the doctor are yet to be provided to the Karnataka health department, the minister said. “There are no symptoms in the contacts of the person infected with the new variant. They are not facing any complications or severity (of the disease). They are admitted to the Bowring hospital, and I am in touch with the director of the hospital,” the health minister said.

“The mild nature of the infection in the contacts may be because they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19. This is the reason why we believe there will not be severity in those who are vaccinated. Therefore we are asking people to complete two doses of vaccination,” Dr Sudhakar added.

He added that the state achieved 93% first dose coverage, and 64 % of the eligible population has received the second dose. The state has 7 million vaccine doses in reserve at present. “We do not have to be too concerned with this variant. We handled the Delta variant, which had a higher level of severity. If we compare Omicron to Delta, then we are not seeing reports of severity of disease anywhere in the world. The only concern is the rapid transmissibility of the variant – to prevent this, we need people to be vaccinated,” he added.

Karnataka and Bengaluru reported 301 and 162 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, taking the active caseload to 7,067 and 5,179, respectively. While the state reported seven deaths due to the infections, taking the toll to 38,287, its capital city saw three Covid-19 related fatalities on the day, pushing its toll to 16,348, according to the daily health bulletin.

