‘A grounded leader’: Tributes pour in for Mulayam Singh Yadav from across the political divide

Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav a “humble and grounded leader”, as leaders from across party lines paid rich tributes to the veteran leader, who died early on Monday after prolonged illness.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 82-year-old was in the hospital since August and was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Gurugram-based Medanta Hospital on October 2. Yadav served as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh thrice and was also the defence minister in the United Front government in the 1990s.

Condoling Yadav’s death, PM Modi called him a remarkable personality.

“Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji was a remarkable personality. He was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people’s problems. He served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising the ideals of Loknayak JP and Dr. Lohia,” he said in a series of tweets, accompanied by pictures with Yadav.

President Droupadi Murmu also paid respects to the “dharti putra (son of the soil)”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The demise of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav is an irreparable loss to the country. His achievements, who came from an ordinary environment, were extraordinary. ‘Dharti Putra’ Mulayam ji was a veteran leader associated with the land. He was respected by people of all parties. My deepest condolences to his family members and supporters!,” the Rashtrapati Bhawan said in a tweet.

Union home minister Amit Shah recalled Yadav’s contributions during the Emergency. “He raised his voice for the restoration of democracy. His death marks the end of an era in Indian politics.”

Soon after the news came about the leader’s demise, Shah drove to the hospital to share the family’s grief.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh hailed Yadav as a grassroots leader who played a key role in the politics of Uttar Pradesh for decades. “He contributed to the country’s and society’s development while holding different positions,” said Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Congress mourned the veteran leader and called his death an irreparable loss to Indian politics. “The voice of socialist ideas has fallen silent with the demise of Mulayam Singh Yadav,” said Congress president Sonia Gandhi, while party leader Rahul Gandhi called Yadav “a true warrior of grassroots politics”.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, meanwhile, announced a three-day state mourning for the former CM. “His death has ended a prominent pillar of socialism and an era of struggle. I pray to God for peace to the departed soul and my condolences to the bereaved family and supporters,” he tweeted.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, too, declared a day of state mourning to pay respects to Yadav. “He was a towering socialist leader who never compromised with the interests of the poor and the farmers”, said Kumar, who recently visited the ailing SP founder at the hospital.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Others who paid tributes to the veteran leader are RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah and veteran BJP leader LK Advani, among others.

Remembering Yadav as a politician who brought the underprivileged to the front line, Lalu tweeted: “His (Yadav’s) contribution was incomparable in the politics of the country.”

“He was a great leader who worked for the uplift of the downtrodden classes,” said Abdullah.

Advani described SP founder recalled his ideological differences with Yadav and said despite this, the “mutual respect” they shared for each other will always be cherished by him. “Mulayam Singh ji’s demise has left a huge void in the political arena. His dynamic persona will continue to inspire many generations of Indians,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}