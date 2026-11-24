The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have come together again, reviving a political partnership that lasted nearly 24 years before falling apart over the Centre’s farm laws in 2020. The two parties, which shared power in Punjab and remained allies at the national level for decades, announced their reunion on Tuesday, ahead of the 2027 assembly elections. The announcement also coincided with Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (HT_PRINT) more less

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The reunion brings an end to six years of political separation, during which both parties saw changes in their electoral fortunes. It could also reshape the contest in Punjab, where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress and BJP are preparing for the next assembly elections.

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The two parties ruled Punjab together for 15 years, from 1997 to 2002 and again from 2007 to 2017. Neither is as strong in the state today. The AAP swept the 2022 state election, winning 92 of 117 seats. Congress won 18, the SAD three and the BJP two. In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, which the two parties contested separately, the SAD won one of Punjab’s 13 seats, while the BJP failed to win any. Even so, the BJP’s vote share stood at 18.56%, compared with 13.42% for the SAD.

A history of the BJP-SAD alliance

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{{^usCountry}} The 1980s brought militancy and political instability to Punjab. The Akalis boycotted the 1992 assembly elections, which Congress won with 87 seats. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 1980s brought militancy and political instability to Punjab. The Akalis boycotted the 1992 assembly elections, which Congress won with 87 seats. {{/usCountry}}

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Their formal pre-poll alliance took shape ahead of the 1997 Punjab assembly elections. The partnership followed the SAD’s 1996 Moga Declaration, under which the party projected itself as an inclusive regional force representing ‘Punjab, Punjabi and Punjabiyat’, meaning a Punjab shared by all communities. The alliance was also aimed at challenging Congress in the state.

The two parties first contested a state election together in 1997. The SAD contested 92 seats and the BJP 22. The alliance won 93 seats, with the SAD securing 75 and the BJP 18. Congress was reduced to 14 seats. Parkash Singh Badal became chief minister again.

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In the 1998 Lok Sabha election, the two parties won all 11 Punjab seats they contested, with the SAD winning eight and the BJP three. The SAD became one of the oldest members of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The two parties contested elections together in 2002, 2007, 2012 and 2017.

The alliance lost the 2002 state election to Congress. It returned to power in 2007, winning 67 seats. It won again in 2012, marking the first time in Punjab’s history that a sitting government was re-elected.

In 2017, voters turned against the alliance. Congress won 77 seats under Captain Amarinder Singh. AAP won 20 and became the main opposition party. The SAD fell to 15 seats and the BJP to three.

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In 2019, the two parties agreed to divide Punjab’s Lok Sabha seats, with 10 allocated to the SAD and three to the BJP. Each party won two seats, while Congress won eight. There were strains in the alliance, though. In January 2020, the SAD briefly sat out the Delhi election after a dispute over the citizenship law, before backing the BJP days later.

How they fared together

How the BJP and SAD fared together

Why the alliance broke

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The relationship ended in September 2020 over the three farm laws introduced by the Narendra Modi government. The legislation triggered protests by farmers, particularly in Punjab and Haryana. Farmers’ organisations argued that the laws threatened the existing agricultural marketing system and minimum support price (MSP) protections, as HT reported earlier.

The SAD, which had initially supported the legislation, came under growing pressure in Punjab to oppose it. On September 17, 2020, SAD leader and Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against the farm bills.

Nine days later, on September 26, the SAD announced that it was quitting the NDA. Sukhbir Singh Badal said the decision was taken over the Centre’s refusal to provide statutory guarantees for MSP and its alleged insensitivity towards farmers and Punjab’s interests.

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The government withdrew the laws in November 2021, but the parties remained apart.

BJP-SAD alliance: A look at the numbers

The alliance’s strongest electoral performances came in 2007 and 2012, when it won consecutive assembly elections. The SAD secured 48 seats and the BJP 19 in 2007. In 2012, their tallies stood at 56 and 12, respectively.

Their fortunes declined sharply in 2017 and worsened after the split. By the 2022 elections, the SAD was down to three seats and the BJP to two.

Compared with 2007, the SAD lost 93.75% of its seats, while the BJP’s tally declined by nearly 89.5%. The AAP swept the 2022 polls, winning 92 of 117 seats.