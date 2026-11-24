Having taken an early lead over its political rivals by declaring candidates for 71 of Punjab’s 117 assembly constituencies, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is now gearing up to launch its 2027 election campaign with a mega rally at Moga’s Matwani village on November 26. Dhaliwal said the party would present its report card to the people and contrast its performance with that of traditional political parties. (HT Photo) more

Party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal and chief minister Bhagwant Mann will address the “Khushhaal Punjab Maha Rally”, which will formally kick-start the party’s campaign for the assembly elections, due early next year.

AAP chief spokesperson and MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Monday said the rally would showcase the Mann government’s five-year performance and announce new initiatives. He claimed a 116-acre pandal, the largest ever erected for a political rally in Punjab, was being prepared to accommodate lakhs of people.

Dhaliwal said the party would present its report card to the people and contrast its performance with that of traditional political parties.

Claiming that AAP had fulfilled all five major guarantees made to voters, he accused the Congress, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party of misleading people through election promises during their decades in power.

Highlighting the government’s initiatives in agriculture, he said nearly 15,000 km of pipelines had been laid to ensure canal water reached agricultural fields.

He claimed the groundwater level had improved by nearly two metres and that canal irrigation had contributed to better crop yields. He also cited improved prices for basmati growers and timely payments to sugarcane farmers.

Targeting the BJP-led Centre, Dhaliwal accused it of discriminating against Punjab over river waters, Chandigarh, Panjab University and the state’s share of funds. He also alleged that the Centre’s decisions had hurt Sikh sentiments.

Taking aim at the SAD and Congress, he accused their leaderships of dynastic politics and internal disputes, claiming that AAP had provided opportunities to people from ordinary families.

Meanwhile, AAP MLA and Punjab women wing president Amandeep Kaur Arora said the rally would highlight achievements in education, healthcare, employment and public safety, including more than 77,000 government jobs provided on merit and the establishment of the Sadak Surakhya Force.

She said the gathering would also feature announcements of new initiatives for Punjab. AAP MLA Sarabjit Kaur Manuke appealed to people to attend the rally, saying it would reflect public appreciation of the Mann government’s work.