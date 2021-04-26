A 'last resort' measure

Delhi creates oxygen portal; seeks help from industries

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said the govt has developed a portalwhere stakeholders in the supply chain of oxygen will have to feed real-time updates on consumption, stock ,arrival and departure of tankers,etc. even as he wrote to India's top industrialists seeking their help in addressing the shortage.

Kejriwal said, "The situation is concerning..In the light of the current situation, we have decided to increase the lockdown by another week. The lockdown now applies till 5am next Monday."

