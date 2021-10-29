A lifetime of nation building

The year is 1919. The embers of the first World War are still smouldering. The massacre at Jallianwala Bagh is reverberating across the Indian subcontinent. A new form of passive resistance, called Satyagraha, is taking root, championed by a rising political leader called MK Gandhi.

In September, a 21-year-old Bengali named Sukumar Sen sets sail for London for higher studies. He hopes to secure a degree in mathematics from London. The young man, the third of seven brothers and two sisters, is the son of civil servant Akshay Kumar Sen and has just secured the first position in mathematics from Presidency College in Calcutta.

On the long voyage, as Sen would tell his family later, he meets another short, Bengali man and is dazzled with his knowledge. A proud man, he attempts to best the other man in history, philosophy, science, mathematics and literature, but finds himself humbled. “He told the family years later the other man was none other than Subhas Chandra Bose,” recalled Sen’s grandson Debdatta Sen.

As the architect of India’s first and second general election, Sen is one of modern India’s tallest figures. His innovations — using symbols for political parties instead of names, indelible ink, and meticulous planning of the polling schedule — are well documented. But he didn’t leave behind papers of any major significance, and an understanding of his legacy is nascent. Using Bengali newspaper records, speeches and documents provided by his family, tributes by people who worked with him and conversations with surviving family members, HT attempts to piece together the life of India’s first chief election commissioner, the man who made it all possible. “He was a pillar of his family and the country. But I think he worked so much, he never got the chance to write it down,” said Sudipta Sen, Sen’s grandson and professor of history at the University of California, Davis.

Early career

Born in present-day Bangladesh’s Sonarang village on January 2, 1898 to Akshay and Sushama Sen, Sen would go on to earn a gold medal in mathematics and become one of the youngest Indians to join the British-era Indian Civil Service in 1921 — a decision that was forced, at least partly, by his father’s untimely death. During his time in London, he also taught Bengali part time at the School of Oriental and African Studies, said Sudipta Sen.

“He wanted to become a lawyer but sacrificed his first love to provide for his family. He had to opt for ICS because it gave stability,” said Sen’s grandson and Supreme Court advocate Sanjiv Sen.

As an ICS officer, he held positions as a district and sessions judge in Bengal for almost two decades. During this time, he took care to not toe the establishment’s line. In 1930, for instance, when he was the district judge of Medinipur, his verdict freeing several freedom fighters annoyed the British, who promptly transferred him to Noakhali, roughly 500km away. “My father was not a favourite of the British,” his daughter Jayanti Sen told Navin Chawla for his 2019 book Every Vote Counts.

His first big assignment came at the moment of India’s independence when, riven by the horrors of Partition and overwhelmed by the bursts of refugees streaming into West Bengal, the state government was scrambling to restore law and order. Bengal’s first chief minister Prafulla Chandra Ghosh, handpicked Sen to be the chief secretary.

He held the position for roughly three years, quickly gaining the trust and favour of Bidhan Chandra Ray, who succeeded Ghosh in 1948. Bengali papers noted that Sen worked on issues of law and order and daily administration but also kept an eye out for refugees. “A few months after independence, I met Sukumar babu to tell him about the heart-rending conditions of poor refugees who had been terrorised out of their homes, and were sleeping at Sealdah station. He listened to us patiently and took us to meet the CM. I was assured that the mild-mannered man had thought deeply about refugees,” wrote Congress leader and refugee activist Surendranath Chakrabarti in a Bengali publication.

Sudipta Sen recalled that Sen cultivated an image of an even-handed, if somewhat stern, administrator — especially on issues of law and order. “He handled a very tricky time with violent agitations erupting all over. He was apolitical, but had to take tough decisions on public safety that may not have been always popular,” said Sudipta Sen. In the spring of 1950, Bidhan Roy recommended Sen to Jawaharlal Nehru to head the country’s young election commission for the first general election. On March 21, 1950, he took charge of what was going to be a career-defining role.

Poll architect

Sen had abiding faith in the project of democracy, especially universal adult franchise, and viewed it as a natural extension of republican forms of sovereign government in ancient India, and the autonomous (and in his view democratic) units of self-sufficient Indian villages. “In the context of history, the establishment by the Constitution of the democratic and parliamentary forms of government in the country on the basis of adult franchise was like the rejoining of a historic thread,” he wrote in his official report on the 1951-52 election. Of course, this view was at odds with that of the Constitution’s architect, BR Ambedkar, who famously described villages as dens of ignorance and narrow-mindedness.

One of his first decisions was to push back the election and declare that it couldn’t be held in 1950. In his report, he wrote that the electoral law was yet to be passed, scheduled castes and tribes were yet to be officially specified by the President, electoral rolls were incomplete, and carving of constituencies hadn’t begun.

The late passage of the electoral law — the Representation of the People Act only cleared Parliament in July 1951 — and the slow updation of rolls meant that elections were finally pushed from spring to autumn of 1951.

From his report, it is clear that Sen faced three major challenges before the polls.

One was delimitation, or the process of creating poll constituencies. Second was the preparation, updation and publication of electoral rolls — a process that had begun, albeit slowly, in November 1947. The third was the putting together of the electoral machinery.

After the successful completion of the first general election, Sen went Sudan as the head of the international election commission in 1953 to hold polls in the African nation. “His knowledge of registering and working with tribespeople and poor populations in India helped him,” said Sudipta Sen. “Sometimes, he would be gifted cows as a mark of honour. He wouldn’t know what to do with them, but couldn’t refuse as it would be a sign of disrespect.” The country named a road after Sen in its capital Khartoum.

He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 1954 and retired from the election commission on December 19, 1958.

Later years

Sen spent a couple of years in Calcutta, attending to the house he was building on Ballygunge Circular Road. “Every night he would call a stenographer and dictate passages well into the night. There was an air of mystery as to what grandpa was doing,” said Debdatta Sen.

Sen, it later turned out, was drafting the bills that would establish three new universities in Burdwan, Kalyani and North Bengal. He was also appointed the first vice-chancellor of Burdwan University in 1960.

During this period, Sen spent time with his family and children. “We remember a man who never raised his voice, and yet everyone revered him. And he had a fantastic sense of humour,” said Sanjiv Sen. Debdatta recalled that Sen also became interested in music and was particularly proficient on the piano.

In September 1960, Sen took on a mammoth project: heading the government’s ambitious, if controversial, project to rehabilitate and resettle Partition-displaced people in the Dandakaranya region of present-day Odisha and Chhattisgarh. Historians and journalists later pointed out how the project was ill conceived and led to resentment among local populations as well as hardships for the refugees.

As head of the Dandakaranya Development Authority, he travelled frequently, going into villages to oversee projects that included settling villages, felling trees, building check dams and roads, and laying railway tracks.

But Sen’s health was already failing . During this time, he grew more philosophical, penning some short monographs. In one, an appeal to the displaced people being resettled in Dandakaranya, he listed the ways agriculture could be started on the barren land. “You have to prove that the displaced Bengali from East Bengal are patriotic, believe in hard work and cooperation, and dream of building a new India,” he wrote in the 1961 document.

In another, titled What Life has Taught Me, Sen talks about the key to contentment, the importance of resisting evil and the value of frankness in human relationships. “A rational adjustment of ambition and contentment is, to my experience, the key to human happiness,” he wrote.

Sen passed away not too long after: at 3pm on May 13, 1963.