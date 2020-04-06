A long war against coronavirus, must not get tired or rest, says PM Modi

india

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 13:10 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said it will be a long war against coronavirus and exhorted the citizens to not be tired or take rest as they have to emerge victorious.

“I state it with full responsibility that this is a long war against the coronavirus pandemic. But we do not have to get tired or take a rest in this war. We have to emerge victorious. Today, the country has only one goal and one resolve: to win this war,” said PM Modi in his address to BJP karyakartas on the party’s foundation day.

The PM underlined how India understood seriousness of this disease and waged a timely war against it. He said India’s efforts have set an example before the world. The PM also praised the maturity shown by 120 crore Indians during this nationwide lockdown.

“India’s efforts have set an example before the world in tackling coronavisus.India is one of the countries which understood the seriousness of this disease and waged a timely war against it. India took several decisions and tried its best to implement them on ground,” said the PM via video call to BJP members.

In March, in a video conference with leaders and representatives from SAARC nations, PM Modi, chalking out a joint strategy to fight the coronavirus outbreak, said “prepare, but don’t panic” has been India’s guiding mantra in dealing with the pandemic.

“We started screening people entering India from mid-January itself, while gradually increasing restrictions on travel,” Modi told the Saarc leader.

In India, testing has now become more widespread and aggressive in clusters and containment zones, at least in a few states. And it will become even more widespread (and quicker) when some states start using the antibody test kits they have been allowed to procure.

A document put out by the government on Saturday, and the Prime Minister’s reference to a phased exit from the lockdown in a meeting with chief ministers last week seem to suggest that restrictions will continue in at least some parts of the country — clusters and containment zones, for instance.