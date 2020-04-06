e-paper
India has been proactive in stemming spread of coronavirus, says PM Modi

He also appreciated the support given by state governments in fight against Covid-19.

india Updated: Apr 06, 2020 12:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the BJP workers on the 40th anniversary of the party on Monday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the BJP workers on the 40th anniversary of the party on Monday.(Sonu Mehta/HT)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the discipline shown by the people of the country in making the lockdown in the wake of Covid-19 a success.

“Whether it was the Janta Curfew, or the nationwide lockdown, all of us have firmly stood together. The maturity shown by 130 crore people of India is unprecedented,” PM Modi said in his address to the workers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the party’s 40th foundation day.

“Nodoby could have believed that people of this country will show such discipline,” he added.

Also read: Let’s make India Covid-19-free: PM Modi on BJP’s 40th foundation day

He also said that the unity shown by the people was at display during the 9 pm-9 minute event on Sunday night. The PM had asked people of the country to switch off the lights at 9 pm on Sunday (April 5) for nine minutes to “challenge the darkness of coronavirus”.

“Yesterday, we got a glimpse of the sense of unity displayed by the people of the country. From villages, to big cities, countless lamps were lit to fight the darkness of coronavirus. These mega-steps taken by 130 crore Indians have prepared us for a long fight. Today, the direction and mission of the entire country is one,” said PM Modi.

He also appreciated the support given by state governments in fight against Covid-19 and said that the steps taken by India has set an example for the world.

“India was proactive at every step, and they were expedited with the help of state governments. The holistic approach taken by us has been hailed by various countries, as well as WHO,” he said.

The Prime Minister had earlier taken to Twitter and posted his message on the 40th anniversary of the BJP.

Also read: ‘Our workers have toiled to bring positive changes’: PM Modi extends greetings on 40 years of BJP

“We mark our Party’s 40th Anniversary when India is battling COVID-19. I appeal to BJP Karyakartas to follow the set of guidelines from our Party President @JPNaddavJi, help those in need and reaffirm the importance of social distancing. Let’s make India COVID-19 free,” the Prime Minister had tweeted.

The BJP was founded on April 6 in 1980 by leaders of the erstwhile Jana Sangh, which had merged with the Janata Party to put up a united fight against the Indira Gandhi-led Congress in the 1977 Lok Sabha polls, held after the Emergency.

PM ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesWuhan Covid-19Covid-19 Positive CaseCovid-19 newsCoronavirus cases in India

india news