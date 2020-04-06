e-paper
PM Modi on BJP's 40th foundation day: Let's rid India of Covid-19

PM Modi on BJP’s 40th foundation day: Let’s rid India of Covid-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted his party colleagues and asked them to help those in need as the country fights to contain the novel coronavirus outbreak.

india Updated: Apr 06, 2020 10:25 IST
Smriti Kak Ramachandran
Smriti Kak Ramachandran
New Delhi, Hindustan Times
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to those who toiled for decades to build the party, and said it is because of them that the BJP got the chance to serve the country.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to those who toiled for decades to build the party, and said it is because of them that the BJP got the chance to serve the country.(ANI)
         

Amid muted celebrations to mark its 40th foundation day, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday set itself the task of reaching out to thank health care workers, policemen, sanitation workers, who are on the frontline of the battle against the coronavirus disease (Covid19), as well as those who have been providing essential services during the ongoing 21-day nationwide lockdown to check the spread of the pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted his party colleagues and asked them to help those in need as the country fights to contain the novel coronavirus outbreak.

“We mark our Party’s 40th Anniversary when India is battling COVID-19. I appeal to BJP Karyakartas to follow the set of guidelines from our Party President @JPNaddaJi, help those in need and reaffirm the importance of social distancing. Let’s make India COVID-19 free. #BJPat40,” he tweeted.

PM Modi also paid tributes to those who toiled for decades to build the party, and said it is because of them that the BJP got the chance to serve the country.

In another tweet, the PM, who has been urging people not to break the protocol of the three-week lockdown (which began on March 25), said whenever the BJP has been given the opportunity to serve the nation, it has focused on good governance and empowering the poor. He praised his party colleagues for having worked hard to bring a positive difference in the lives of many and done great social service.

“…In line with the party’s ethos, our karyakartas (workers) have worked hard to bring a positive difference in the lives of many and done great social service,” he tweeted.

On Sunday, party president JP Nadda urged the cadre to mark the 40th foundation day though a week-long outreach programme; he said party workers must reach out to 490 families to carry out a signature campaign to thank the people working on the frontline in the fight against coronavirus.

The party workers have also been told to make at least two face masks at their homes for the people. Nadda also asked party workers to feed at least five needy families.

