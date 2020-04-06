‘Our workers have toiled to bring positive changes’: PM Modi extends greetings on 40 years of BJP

india

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 09:21 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took to Twitter and posted on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“We mark our Party’s 40th Anniversary when India is battling COVID-19. I appeal to BJP Karyakartas to follow the set of guidelines from our Party President @JPNaddavJi, help those in need and reaffirm the importance of social distancing. Let’s make India COVID-19 free,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

PM Modi said that whenever the party got the chance to serve the nation, it did so by emphasising “good governance and empowerment of the poor”.

“In line with the principles of the party, our workers have toiled to bring positive changes in the lives of the people and also set a new example of social service,” PM’s post read.

भाजपा के स्थापना दिवस पर @BJP4India के सभी कार्यकर्ताओं को बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। इस अवसर पर उन सबको मेरी विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि, जिन्होंने अपने खून-पसीने से पार्टी को सींचा। उनकी वजह से ही भाजपा को आज देशभर में करोड़ों भारतीयों की सेवा करने का अवसर मिला है। #BJPat40 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 6, 2020

PM Modi extended his wishes and greetings to BJP workers across the nation and thanked them for working hard for the party’s cause.

The Prime Minister also extended greetings on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti.

“Happy Mahavir Jayanti to all countrymen. His life based on truth, non-violence, renunciation and austerity will always remain an inspiration for everyone,” PM Modi posted.

This comes a day after the nation carried out the Prime Minister’s call to light diyas and candles in their houses at 9 pm for 9 minutes in solidarity amid the coronavirus crisis. Scores of people switched off their residential lights to stand in unity against the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of Covid-19 in the country has crossed the 3,500 mark. India entered the 13th day of the 21-day lockdown on Monday which will end on April 14.