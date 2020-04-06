e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Our workers have toiled to bring positive changes’: PM Modi extends greetings on 40 years of BJP

‘Our workers have toiled to bring positive changes’: PM Modi extends greetings on 40 years of BJP

PM Modi said that whenever the party got the chance to serve the nation, it did so by emphasising “good governance and empowerment of the poor”. 

india Updated: Apr 06, 2020 09:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
industan Times, New Delhi
PM Modi extended his wishes and greetings to BJP workers across the nation and thanked them for working hard for the party’s cause. 
PM Modi extended his wishes and greetings to BJP workers across the nation and thanked them for working hard for the party’s cause. (ANI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took to Twitter and posted on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the Bharatiya Janata Party. 

“We mark our Party’s 40th Anniversary when India is battling COVID-19. I appeal to BJP Karyakartas to follow the set of guidelines from our Party President @JPNaddavJi, help those in need and reaffirm the importance of social distancing. Let’s make India COVID-19 free,” the Prime Minister tweeted. 

PM Modi said that whenever the party got the chance to serve the nation, it did so by emphasising “good governance and empowerment of the poor”. 

“In line with the principles of the party, our workers have toiled to bring positive changes in the lives of the people and also set a new example of social service,” PM’s post read. 

PM Modi extended his wishes and greetings to BJP workers across the nation and thanked them for working hard for the party’s cause. 

The Prime Minister also extended greetings on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. 

“Happy Mahavir Jayanti to all countrymen. His life based on truth, non-violence, renunciation and austerity will always remain an inspiration for everyone,” PM Modi posted. 

This comes a day after the nation carried out the Prime Minister’s call to light diyas and candles in their houses at 9 pm for 9 minutes in solidarity amid the coronavirus crisis. Scores of people switched off their residential lights to stand in unity against the coronavirus pandemic. 

The number of Covid-19 in the country has crossed the 3,500 mark. India entered the 13th day of the 21-day lockdown on Monday which will end on April 14.

tags
top news
Our workers have toiled to bring positive changes: PM on 40 years of BJP
Our workers have toiled to bring positive changes: PM on 40 years of BJP
Over 30% of Covid-19 cases in India could have Markaz link: 10 points
Over 30% of Covid-19 cases in India could have Markaz link: 10 points
Covid-19 Updates: Coronavirus cases rise to 4,067 with 109 deaths in India
Covid-19 Updates: Coronavirus cases rise to 4,067 with 109 deaths in India
Wuhan, once epicentre of Covid-19, gets ready for life after lockdown
Wuhan, once epicentre of Covid-19, gets ready for life after lockdown
2 more soldiers dead, 5 terrorists gunned down in J-K’s Kupwara
2 more soldiers dead, 5 terrorists gunned down in J-K’s Kupwara
This Royal Enfield costs even more than three Harley Street 750 bikes
This Royal Enfield costs even more than three Harley Street 750 bikes
Go to balcony & say it to MS: Sachin on ‘strategy change’ in 2011 WC final
Go to balcony & say it to MS: Sachin on ‘strategy change’ in 2011 WC final
Sunday 9pm 9 minutes: When hope had the last laugh I Opinion
Sunday 9pm 9 minutes: When hope had the last laugh I Opinion
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news