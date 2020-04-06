e-paper
We have pledged and completed the resolutions of our era: JP Nadda tweets on 40 years of BJP

We have pledged and completed the resolutions of our era: JP Nadda tweets on 40 years of BJP

“I request you to express gratitude and motivate those who work for our health 24x7,” Nadda tweeted out.

india Updated: Apr 06, 2020 10:11 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The BJP president urged all party workers to work toward helping the needy amid the coronavirus crisis. 
The BJP president urged all party workers to work toward helping the needy amid the coronavirus crisis. (ANI)
         

Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on Monday extended wishes on the 40th anniversary of the party and urged all party workers to work toward helping the needy amid the coronavirus crisis. 

“We continued to struggle on the path of our ideology even in many ups and downs, we set the journey to becoming the largest political party in the world and alongside we made many welfare schemes for the nation and the poor, we have pledged and completed the resolutions of our era,” Nadda’s tweet read. 

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter and posted his message on the 40th anniversary of the BJP.

“We mark our Party’s 40th Anniversary when India is battling COVID-19. I appeal to BJP Karyakartas to follow the set of guidelines from our Party President @JPNaddavJi, help those in need and reaffirm the importance of social distancing. Let’s make India COVID-19 free,” the Prime Minister tweeted. 

The Prime Minister thanked the many party workers for working tirelessly for the party’s cause. 

“In line with the principles of the party, our workers have toiled to bring positive changes in the lives of the people and also set a new example of social service,” PM’s post read.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in the country crossed the 4,000 mark on Monday. Over 100 people have lot their lives to Covid-19 infection in the country.

