Congress' DK Shivakumar on Wednesday took oath as the 18th chief minister of Karnataka at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru at around 4 pm. Along with him, thirteen legislators were sworn in as ministers in his Cabinet.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, LS LoP Rahul Gandhi, DK Shivakumar, and other dignitaries during the swearing-in ceremony of the new Karnataka government.(X/@DKShivakumar )

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Here is a brief profile of leaders.

G Parameshwara

A trusted organisational hand of the Congress and one of its most prominent Dalit faces in Karnataka, Parameshwara returned to the post of Deputy Chief Minister, marking yet another milestone in a political career spanning more than three decades.

The 74-year-old leader, who has spent years strengthening the Congress party's grassroots network in Karnataka, has long been regarded as one of the party's most disciplined and dependable administrators. His elevation as Deputy CM in the D K Shivakumar-led government is widely seen as recognition of his enduring contribution to the organisation and governance. He represents Koratagere assembly segment in Tumakuru district.

Satish Jarkiholi

A six-time MLA, he was the Public Works Minister in the previous Siddaramaiah government. Hailing from the Valmiki tribal community, the 64-year-old Jarkiholi belongs to a politico-business family, which owns a sugar factory. He represents Yamakanamaradi in Belagavi.

Priyank Kharge

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{{^usCountry}} The 47-year-old Congress leader is the son of AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge. The Dalit leader had held Information Technology, Bio Technology, and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj portfolio in the Siddaramaiah government. The Chittapur MLA is known for his fiery stand against the BJP and the RSS. U T Khader Fareed {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 47-year-old Congress leader is the son of AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge. The Dalit leader had held Information Technology, Bio Technology, and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj portfolio in the Siddaramaiah government. The Chittapur MLA is known for his fiery stand against the BJP and the RSS. U T Khader Fareed {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Having served as the Assembly Speaker during the Siddaramaiah government, 56-year-old Khader is a strong minority face in the Congress from coastal Karnataka. He had held various portfolios in the past, including health and family welfare, food and civil supplies, urban development and housing. He represents Mangaluru constituency in Dakshina Kannada district. Krishna Byre Gowda {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Having served as the Assembly Speaker during the Siddaramaiah government, 56-year-old Khader is a strong minority face in the Congress from coastal Karnataka. He had held various portfolios in the past, including health and family welfare, food and civil supplies, urban development and housing. He represents Mangaluru constituency in Dakshina Kannada district. Krishna Byre Gowda {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Krishna Byre Gowda (53) is one of the known Vokkaliga faces in Karnataka. He served as revenue minister in the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in the state. Gowda holds an MA degree in International Affairs from American University in Washington, DC, and a BBM degree from Christ University. His father, C Byre Gowda, was the Deputy Speaker and Minister of Agriculture in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. Krishna Byre Gowda represents Byatarayanapura Assembly segment. K H Muniyappa {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Krishna Byre Gowda (53) is one of the known Vokkaliga faces in Karnataka. He served as revenue minister in the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in the state. Gowda holds an MA degree in International Affairs from American University in Washington, DC, and a BBM degree from Christ University. His father, C Byre Gowda, was the Deputy Speaker and Minister of Agriculture in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. Krishna Byre Gowda represents Byatarayanapura Assembly segment. K H Muniyappa {{/usCountry}}

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He belongs to the Madiga community of the Scheduled Caste and was the Civil Supplies and Public Distribution Minister in Siddaramaiah government. The 78-year-old was a seven-time MP from Kolar and returned to state politics in 2023. His daughter Roopakala is a Congress MLA. He represents Devanahalli constituency in Bengaluru rural.

Ramalinga Reddy

The 72-year-old MLA from BTM Layout in Bengaluru, Ramalinga Reddy held the Transport and Hindu Religious Endowment department in the Siddaramaiah government. He had in the past held the Home portfolio.

Yathindra Siddaramaiah

Son of the outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Yathindra belongs to the shepherd Kuruba community. A doctor by profession, Yathindra is a Congress MLC. He earlier served as MLA from Varuna assembly segment.

K J George

Kelachandra Joseph George is a Malayali settled in Bengaluru. He had served as the Energy Minister in the Siddaramaiah government. He was the Home Minister in the previous Congress government (2013-2015). He represents Sarvagna Nagar in Bengaluru urban.

Eshwar Khandre

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Son of former minister Bheemanna Khandre, 64-year-old Khandre, represents Bhalki assembly constituency. He had served as Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister in the previous Siddaramaiah government.

Sharan Prakash Patil

The 59-year-old senior Congress leader, a doctor by profession, is a prominent political face for the Lingayat community in Kalyana Karnataka region. He served as the Medical Education and Skill Development Minister in the Siddaramaiah-led government. Patil represents the Sedam constituency.

M B Patil

A prominent Lingayat leader, M B Patil (61), is the working president of the Jagatika Lingayata Mahasabha. He is the elder son of B M Patil, a noted educationist, politician, and public figure from Vijayapura. Representing the Babaleshwar Assembly constituency, Patil holds a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from BLDEA's Vachana Pitamaha P G Halakatti College of Engineering. He also served as the Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development in the Siddaramaiah-led government.

Byrathi Suresh

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The 53-year-old MLA belongs to the Kuruba community. Suresh was Urban Development Minister in the previous Siddaramaiah government. He is considered close to Siddaramaiah. He represents Hebbal Assembly segment in Bengaluru.

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