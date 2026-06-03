DK Shivakumar takes oath as Karnataka CM, G Parameshwara to be his deputy

Congress leader DK Shivakumar took oath as the 34th chief minister of Karnataka on Wednesday, along with 13 members of his cabinet. India News

Shivakumar was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at 4.05 pm at Lok Bhavan's Glass House. While Shivakumar takes over the chief ministerial post, G Parameshwara is set to take over as the deputy CM of Karnataka.

Shivakumar, who has represented the Kanakapura assembly constituency for eight consecutige terms now, was unanimously elected as the leader of the Congress legislature party in Karnataka at a meeting of the CLP and senior leaders held on May 30.

13 ministers inducted into Karnataka cabinet, take oath 12 other leaders were appointed ministers and took oath along with Shivakumar and Parameshwara on Wednesday. These include KH Muniyappa, KJ George, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Priyank Kharge, MB Patil, Satish Jarkiholi, Krishna Byre Gowda, Ramalinga Reddy, UT Khader, Eshwar Khandre, Byrathi Suresh and Dr Sharan Prakash Patil.

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah resigned from his post on May 28, saying he had been asked by the Congress high command to step down to make way for his deputy. Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra was also being seen as one of the front-runners for the post of deputy CM. However, Yathindra shut down the reports with a firm “no” when asked he was eyeing the post. “The last time I visited the high command, Rahul Gandhi told me that my interests would be taken care of, and he said I would be inducted into the cabinet, so I'm hopeful. Whatever portfolio I am given, I will be happy,” Yathindra said, according to an earlier HT report.

Senior Congress leaders Kharge, Rahul attend oath-taking ceremony Senior Congress leaders, including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi were in attendance during the oath-taking ceremony of Shivakumar and 13 other Karnataka ministers. AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal was also present.

Ahead of the ceremony, Shivakumar had met religious leaders and sought the blessings of seers who had gathered for the event. Other prominent party leaders, including Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, were also present during the ceremony. Praising Shivakumar's contribution to the party, Sukhu said, “It's a good thing, DK Shivakumar has been a party worker for quite a long time, he was the state president, and this decision has come under an agreement.” Sukhu told ANI news agency that Shivakumar would “take forward” the policies established by Siddaramaiah over three years.

Shivakumar was appointed as the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president in 2020 and continues to hold the post. He played a key role in leading the party to victory in the state assembly elections held in 2023.